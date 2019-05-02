×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba this summer

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
18   //    02 May 2019, 17:10 IST

Should Manchester United sell record signing Paul Pogba this summer?

With literally weeks to go in the 2018-19 season, attention has already begun to turn to the summer’s transfer window, which is due to open at the end of this month. One big name rumoured to be making a possible move? Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder has had an up-and-down season at Old Trafford, with a poor start highlighted by a fall-out with then-boss Jose Mourinho, an upturn in form during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s period as caretaker boss, and then a bit of a tail-off in the last few weeks. Despite this though, reports linking the World Cup winner with a move away from Manchester – probably to Real Madrid – simply aren't going away.

So should United sell him or keep him? Here are three reasons why they should probably look to sell Pogba this summer.

#1 He’d fetch a huge transfer fee

Pogba could apparently fetch a fee of around £130m if United decide to sell

It feels like ages since Manchester United broke the world record transfer fee to bring Pogba to Old Trafford from Juventus, paying the Italian giants £89m for the Frenchman, and yet the transfer only happened 3 years ago. The feeling that it’s been longer may well have something to do with the transfer market itself, which has exploded to new heights since Pogba’s move.

When you consider Pogba’s inconsistent form since his move, you’d probably jump to the conclusion that to sell him the Red Devils would make a loss. But that likely wouldn’t be the case.

Since the summer of 2017 – which saw Paris St. Germain smash the Pogba record by more than double by paying almost £200m for Neymar – there have been four transfers made upwards of £100m. And given Pogba’s high profile, word is that if United were to sell him, they’d also demand a fee of over £130m for him.

Would a side like Real Madrid be willing to pay such a fee? The honest answer is probably yes. Despite his inconsistent form, on his day Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world, and his high profile means that he fits the bill for a ‘Galactico’ type of signing for Real.

So if United can get that kind of money for him, they should definitely sell. While they don’t necessarily need the money, they may well be better off selling Pogba and replacing him with one or two other players who might fit more easily into Solskjaer’s plans. And by fetching that kind of fee for Pogba, United could justify signing pretty much anyone.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær
