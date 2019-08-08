Premier League: 3 Shock transfers that could take place on deadline day

Luiz is wanted by Arsenal

When footballing action in Europe takes a much-deserved break, fans of the game turn to the transfer market for updates on their club's dealings in terms of player purchases and sales.

The notorious rumor-mongering of most major tabloids means that transfer stories and speculations are to be taken with a pinch of salt, but now and again, sensational transfers do take place to change the narrative of the game.

Having voted in 2017 to end the transfer window in England earlier than the rest of Europe, the new rule came into effect at the start of last season.

This means that while the rest of mainstream Europe have until the traditional September 2 deadline to conclude all their transfer dealings, English clubs have an embargo on purchasing players 24 hours before the kickoff of the new Premier League season.

They are however not restricted from selling off players, as long as the prospective buyer is not from England.

Clubs have had upwards of two months to conclude their transfer business, but as is always the case every year, there are always mad dashes on the final day to complete last-minute purchases, as multiple factors including the sale of players, injuries, or previously unidentified lapses make reinforcement a priority.

With a little over 12 hours to go until the close of the 2019 summer window in England, the transfer mills are still spinning with speculations of several deadline day deals.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three unexpected transfers which could take place on deadline day in England.

#1 David Luiz to Arsenal

Arsenal's transfer window this summer is the perfect embodiment of the saying 'it's better late than never.'

The Gunners had started the summer window by letting everyone know they were handicapped with a £45m transfer budget, leaving their fans dejected at the prospect of another season of dour summer activity.

However, in the last week, the North London outfit have been all over the news, first completing the purchase of sensational winger Nicolas Pepe for a club-record fee of £72m from French side Lille, while also being seriously linked with several other high profile players including Philippe Coutinho.

Following the departure of former captain, Lauren Koscielny to Bordeaux, a previously understaffed position has become even more threadbare, with defensive reinforcement becoming a priority for Unai Emery.

The club saw their bid for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano rejected, Arsenal have turned to an unlikely prospect at their bitter rivals as the solution to their woes.

Chelsea defender and Brazilian international David Luiz has emerged on the radar of Arsenal, with reports emerging that the 32-year-old trained away from his Chelsea teammates in light of his transfer to their London rivals.

Further reports have indicated that the former PSG man has deleted all traces of 'Chelsea' from his bio on social media, and with new boss, Frank Lampard seemingly not keen on David Luiz, the coast could be clear for him to trade the blue of Chelsea for the red of Arsenal.

