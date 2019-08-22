Premier League: 3 Ways Arsenal could line up against Liverpool

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 22 Aug 2019, 20:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What formation will Emery deploy against Liverpool?

The 2019-20 season of the Premier League has gotten off to a blistering start with drama and entertainment galore. After two rounds of action, Arsenal and Liverpool find themselves perched at the top of the table having won both their encounters so far.

The Reds started off their campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norwich on the opening day of the Premier League and they followed it up with a gritty 2-1 victory on the south coast against Southampton.

Arsenal, meanwhile, ground out a tough 1-0 win over Newcastle at St.James’ Park on the opening weekend before getting the better of Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on the 17th of August.

Thus, the aforementioned sides come into the encounter on Saturday with a proud 100% record to protect. And while Liverpool would want to assert that last term’s title charge wasn’t an anomaly, one reckons that the Gunners might just have a tad more to prove at the weekend, especially considering the transfer activity the club undertook in the summer.

Unai Emery oversaw a mini-revolution over the off-season and acquired a string of new faces. Dani Ceballos, David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney, Nicolas Pepe, and William Saliba came through the Emirates door and a few have already made their mark.

Consequently, Arsenal have plenty of options moving forward, both in terms of personnel and systems that they could deploy.

Thus, through the course of this article, we will look at three different formations the Gunners could adopt come their visit to Anfield on the 24th of August.

#3 Play a narrow 4-4-2 diamond

Xhaka will function at the base of the diamond in this system

Through his stint as Arsenal manager, Emery has usually favored a 4-3-3 system or a 3-4-3 formation. However, there is enough reason for the Spaniard to flirt with the idea of employing a narrow 4-4-2 diamond for the game on Saturday.

Advertisement

The said tactic would allow the Gunners to function with four central midfielders and beef up the middle third. Granit Xhaka could operate at the base of the diamond with Ceballos at its tip. The duo could be flanked by Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira or the effervescent Joe Willock.

Though the onus would firmly fall on Arsenal’s full-backs to provide the width, the presence of defensive-minded midfielders could help foil the rampaging runs of Liverpool’s full-backs.

Whenever Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold bomb forward, the midfielders to occupying the sides of the diamond could be shunted out wide to nullify the threat.

Additionally, the presence of four central midfielders would ensure that the Gunners are not overrun in midfield and they could slow down the pace of the game.

There are only a handful of teams across Europe capable of matching Liverpool stride for stride in an open game and the extra control Arsenal might enjoy in midfield could help them avoid an end to end contest.

Moreover, the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have shown the ability to play up front on their own and their link-up play and pace could be a real asset on the counter-attack.

However, having said that, the 4-4-2 system does have its demerits. Firstly, the Gunners would be compressing the game quite a bit and that might make their offensive movements a little monotonous.

Secondly, Arsenal might not be able to press Liverpool as efficiently with only the strikers in the requisite position to apply the early pressure.

Also, a failure to track Liverpool’s full-backs could spell doom for Emery’s men, suggesting that the midfielders would have an enormous amount of responsibility on their shoulders.

Thus, one feels that the Spaniard might just look the other way when devising the ideal strategy to outwit Jurgen Klopp, especially considering he has rarely preferred that particular shape.

1 / 3 NEXT