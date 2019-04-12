Premier League 2018-19: 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Ben Winfield

Liverpool's front three have been excellent this season

It has been a thrilling season of Premier League football so far. In the last few years we have seen the big issues decided with weeks of the season left, but that isn’t the case this time around.

As far as the title is concerned, it looks like it’s going to the wire. After such a dominant season last time out, Manchester City remain in the driving seat, but Liverpool aren’t far behind. The Reds are currently two points clear at the top of the table, but have played a game more than City, and have a worse goal difference.

Both teams are still in the Champions League, so have to be sure to balance their squads in the latter stages of the season. Having won the Carabao Cup and also made the FA Cup Final, City are also aiming for an unprecedented quadruple.

The race is also on for Champions League football. Tottenham’s slip up in recent weeks means they have been dragged into the battle, while Manchester United have come back into contention since Christmas under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite constant criticism of Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea sit third, while Arsenal still have a chance of a top four finish.

At the bottom, both Fulham and Huddersfield Town’s relegations to the Championship have been confirmed following disappointing campaigns. Cardiff City look like being the third team through the trap door, though Southampton and Brighton could still be dragged into danger.

But at this stage of the season, it could so easily come down to the performance of individuals, and in particular, those who put the ball in the net. Here are the five men in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Mane has been vital for Liverpool in 2019

There may be five games remaining in the league before this campaign comes to an end, but Sadio Mane is having his best goal scoring season. The Senegalese international has 17 Premier League goals to his name so far this season, as well as one assist. Added to his goals in all competitions, he has already reached 20 strikes, the same as he managed in the whole of last season.

In recent weeks, Mane has really stepped up to the plate with Mo Salah struggling. The 26-year-old has been brilliant since the turn of the year, and he has netted nine times in his last 11 league appearances, prompting rumours of a move to Real Madrid. Liverpool will hope that he can keep this form going if they are to win their first Premier League title.

