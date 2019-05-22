Premier League: 5 Goalkeepers who could take David de Gea's place at Manchester United

David de Gea, Manchester United goalkeeper

To say the usually dependable Spaniard David de Gea dropped the ball a few times this season would be an understatement. High profile errors against Arsenal, Chelsea, Wolverhampton, Everton, and Barcelona exposed de Gea and his weaknesses.

Now it seems that the man from Madrid, who lost his tag as the fan favourite at Manchester United, is likely to move onto fresh and warmer pastures over the coming summer, with Paris Saint-Germain a likely destination.

The French Ligue 1 winners, desperate to add the missing pieces to the jigsaw and to finally bring home the Champions League trophy, have been long-term admirers of United's shot-stopper supreme, and they look to be in pole position to land their man ahead of European rivals, Real Madrid.

So what will the English powerhouse club do to fill the void between the posts? This article examines a few of the candidates United's coaches and scouts will surely have their eyes on:

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois had an underwhelming season at Real Madrid

The Belgium number one endured a difficult first campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, conceding over a goal per game, and regularly finding himself warming the bench. Keylor Navas was favoured over the Belgian in the Copa del Rey and eventually displaced Courtois in around a quarter of Madrid's La Liga & Champions League ties.

There is no doubt Courtois is a talented goalkeeper, and he will be hoping to cement his spot next season under the tutelage of the returning Zinedine Zidane.

However, don't be surprised to find Los Blancos sniffing around Old Trafford once again for David de Gea; and don't be surprised if the man at the wheel finds some sort of swap deal involving the big Belgian to be best for all parties.

Real Madrid have been long-time admirors of de Gea and it was only after the Spaniard's commitment to United at the start of the 2018-19 season that Madrid went after Courtois, prompting Chelsea to recruit Kepa Arrizabalaga in a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

