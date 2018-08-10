Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League: 5 major transfers on Deadline Day

Rwiddhi Chakraborty
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.90K   //    10 Aug 2018, 14:06 IST

Another season, another transfer window. This time around, the big clubs chose to remain relatively silent, with Manchester United making no deals on the final day of the English transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur did not make a single summer signing, becoming the first Premier League club to not make any signing since the window began in 2003. Other big clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City had already completed their major signings much before deadline day.

The day belonged to Everton and newly promoted Fulham. We take a look at the major deadline day transfers.

#1 Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes


And
Andre Gomes (left) and Yerri Mina

From: FC Barcelona

To: Everton FC

The 23 year old Colombian centre half remained a strong Manchester United summer target, but it was Everton who swooped in and completed a £27million deal, with Mina signing a 5 year contract.

Andre Gomes, the 25 year old Portuguese attacking midfielder, left the catalan club on a season long loan after struggling to put in competitive performances on a regular basis.

Everton have signed three Barcelona fringe players, with Lucas Digne also joining earlier in the summer.

Rwiddhi Chakraborty
CONTRIBUTOR
A Manchester United supporter for the best part of the last decade. Have witnessed and celebrated every major event in the club's history since Roy Keane retired. Apprehensive of the current Jose Mourinho regime. Also a cricket fan. Personal favourites include Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, and Mohammad Aamir. Virat will surpass Sachin.
