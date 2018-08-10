Premier League: 5 major transfers on Deadline Day

Rwiddhi Chakraborty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.90K // 10 Aug 2018, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Another season, another transfer window. This time around, the big clubs chose to remain relatively silent, with Manchester United making no deals on the final day of the English transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur did not make a single summer signing, becoming the first Premier League club to not make any signing since the window began in 2003. Other big clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City had already completed their major signings much before deadline day.

The day belonged to Everton and newly promoted Fulham. We take a look at the major deadline day transfers.

#1 Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes (left) and Yerri Mina

From: FC Barcelona

To: Everton FC

The 23 year old Colombian centre half remained a strong Manchester United summer target, but it was Everton who swooped in and completed a £27million deal, with Mina signing a 5 year contract.

Andre Gomes, the 25 year old Portuguese attacking midfielder, left the catalan club on a season long loan after struggling to put in competitive performances on a regular basis.

Everton have signed three Barcelona fringe players, with Lucas Digne also joining earlier in the summer.

1 / 5 NEXT