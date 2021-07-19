Premier League: 5 players from promoted clubs to watch out for next season

Norwich City and Watford earned promotion to the Premier League by finishing 1st and 2nd, respectively in the EFL Championship last season. Meanwhile, Brentford won the Championship play-offs by defeating Swansea 2-0 in the final to earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Promoted players looking to impress in the Premier League

Every year the promoted teams bring new talents to the Premier League. Many players in these teams had a brilliant campaign in the Championship last season, helping their respective teams earn promotion to the Premier League.

While the likes of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Ismail Sarr already have Premier League experience, there will be quite a few new faces who will look to make a mark in the English top-flight. Here are a few Championship players we cannot wait to see in the Premier League.

#5 Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Grant Hanley was the bedrock of Norwich's defense last season

Captain Grant Hanley was at the heart of Norwich's defense last season, with the Scottish centre-half benefitting from a relatively injury-free campaign. The defender maintained his fitness and showcased his quality throughout the season, establishing himself as a pivotal member of Daniel Farke's squad.

His form earned him a call-up for Scotland at Euro 2020, where he started all the games in the group stage before getting injured against Croatia in the final game.

Hanley played a crucial part in Norwich's Championship win last season, forming a strong partnership with Burnley loanee Ben Gibson. The Scot's pace allows him to match any striker in a foot race.

His defensive intelligence helped Norwich keep 18 clean sheets last season. The Canaries conceded only 36 goals throughout the campaign, the second-lowest in the division.

Always clearing the danger and leading the lads with pride!

Hanley struggled in the Premier League last time out, making only 15 appearances as his campaign was interrupted by a series of injuries. The Canaries skipper, though, will be hoping to play a crucial role in Norwich's fight to stay afloat in the Premier League this season.

#4 Joao Pedro (Watford)

Joao Pedro played a crucial part in Watford's promotion to the Premier League

Joao Pedro enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Watford last season and was one of the key players at the club in the absence of the injured Troy Deeney.

Pedro joined Watford from Fluminese during the January transfer window in 2020, and while he did not play much in the Premier League that season, the forward came into the limelight in the Championship last season. He played 38 games during the campaign, scoring nine goals and providing two assists to help Watford earn promotion back to the top flight.

Apart from scoring goals, the 19-year-old also contributes defensively for his team and averaged 1 tackle per game in the league last season.

João Pedro has just signed his new contract with Watford until June 2027.





The Brazilian youngster's recent performances earned him a new contract that runs until 2027 and the club will be hoping that he can continue to perform the same way in the Premier League as he did last season.

