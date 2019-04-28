Premier League: 5 strikers who impressed the most this season

The 2018-19 Premier League season is at its business end and the fight for the title has got much more intense. The race for the title has left everyone guessing as defending champions Manchester City are in the pursuit of lifting the title for a 2nd time in a row, while Liverpool will be hoping to win the title for the first time since 1990.

The Cityzens are at the 2nd position in the table with 89 points while the Reds are at the 1st position with 91 points. Pep Guardiola expressed his disappointment after his side failed to win against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2nd leg of the Champions League quarter-final but Manchester City’s 2-0 win in their Premier League game over Manchester United on 24th April has further boosted the side’s morale.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be up against Barcelona in the semi-finals after registering an impressive win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

It will be interesting to see who finishes in the top 4 as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are separated by only 4 points. Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to end the season on a positive note.

Watford FC and Wolverhampton FC are the two teams who have surprised everyone with some eye-catching performances and are at the 9th and 7th positions respectively at the moment. Both teams will be aiming for a top 8 finish which would enable them to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Watford have also made it to the final of the FA Cup which will surely act as a morale booster for Javi Gracia’s side. In addition to this, fans have witnessed some fascinating performances from some of the best forwards in the Premier League this season and as the race for the title gets exciting, the race for the best striker too will get much more intriguing.

Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah will surely be amongst the favourites to finish the season as the best goal scorers but there are others too who have made everyone take note of their performances.

We take a look at 5 such strikers who have impressed the most this Premier League season.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah had delivered some commanding performances in the last season and has once again been Liverpool’s go-to man in the forward line in the ongoing season. Salah has registered 19 goals in 35 games so far this season with 10 assists to his name.

The 26-year-old has also scored 4 goals in 10 Champions League games this season with 2 assists to his name. The former AS Roma player has been a guiding force for Liverpool in the forward line since his arrival at the club.

His goal against FC Porto in the 2nd leg of their Champions League quarter game was crucial for the Reds which they won with a 4-1 scoreline this month.

Salah has been quite incisive inside the box with his speed and dribbling. His deceptive runs have outclassed the best defenses. The Egyptian has looked quite authoritative with his ability to hold the ball.

The striker has got this unique ability to operate from both sides of the flanks due to which the opponents have found it difficult to track his clever movements. Salah can also be played as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker.

His finishing too has looked absolutely superlative. Salah had expressed his disappointment as he couldn’t take Egypt to the knock-out rounds of last year’s World Cup in Russia. Jurgen Klopp had stated that the Egyptian was eager to prove his worth and will be eager to finish the season on a high.

