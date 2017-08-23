Premier League: 5 talking points from the week's action

by Rupin Kale

#1 Strong statement made by Manchester United

Both Eric Bailey and Romelu Lukaku contributed in United's 4-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday

The word that describes better the team now is confidence. The team is confident, the team starts the game confident, the team starts the second half confident: Jose Mourinho

If there is one team that has looked miles ahead of everyone else in the league so far, it has been the Red Devils.

They have two victories in two matches, and massive ones at that. They demolished their opponents 4-0 in both weeks. From whatever you can deduce from two weeks worth of action, they look like the strongest contenders for the title right now.

José Mourinho's new signings have been right on the money so far and look absolutely golden in the current frame of things.

Romelu Lukaku has spent no time in adjusting from Everton to United and looks completely comfortable (and dominant) in the red shirt. The Belgian has three goals in two matches already and looks set for many more through the next 36 matches.

Nemanja Matić was acquired by United from defending champions and rivals Chelsea this season and the 29-year-old has also swapped his blue with red with minimum qualms.

Swansea City tried hard to stop United from getting better of them and ran a tight ship for the first 80 minutes of the game, thereby conceding just one goal.

That's when hell broke loose at the Liberty Stadium in Plasmarl!

Lukaku, who was restrained by Swansea's defence up until then, screamed one past Łukasz Fabiański in the 80th minute of the match. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial made it 4-0 within the next 221 seconds to follow up to their goals in the previous game.

Special mention should be given to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has already notched up four efficient assists in the league. The 28-year-old is finally getting the playing time that he deserves and the Armenian is definitely making the most of every minute gets on the field.

It is still to early to assert league favourites based on just a couple of games, but United sure seem to be back with their vintage swagger and style. Their new boys are already performing like men and their big names are finally going for bigger deeds instead of settling spurs of brilliance amidst below-par performances.

Of course, they have beaten two mediocre sides in the two matches that they have played so far, but as Mourinho says, the team looks infused with self-belief.

Also, we know what they say about Mourinho and his second seasons with a team, don't we?