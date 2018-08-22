Premier League: 5 worst players from the weekend

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.38K // 22 Aug 2018, 11:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Austin struggled against Everton

The second week of the Premier League continued to impress and stimulate the buzzing football world. Encapsulated by thrillers, goals, upsets and heartbreaks, the world's most entertaining league left us all open-mouthed. It hinted a lot that is going to follow for the rest of the season.

On the Saturday goal rush, Spurs began their week with a 3-1 victory at home against the Cottagers. Oh yes, Harry Kane was on the scoresheet in August. Meanwhile, the Cherries came back from a goal behind to beat West Ham by 2-1. Leicester City handed a reality check to the optimistic Wolves, whereas Everton pipped Southampton by 2-1.

The game of the weekend, Chelsea versus Arsenal, was probably the craziest in terms of defensive frailties, as both teams registered 39 attempts in total. However, Sarri and co. came out on top and piled more misery on Emery, who is still without a point in this arduous league.

The focus then turned to Manchester on Sunday. While the blue half of it notched 6 past a hapless Huddersfield, the red part succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion. Elsewhere, Burnley were stunned at home by Watford.

Here, we point out those who unambiguously let their sides down with abysmal displays on the pitch. Here are the 5 worst players from the second round of fixtures.

#5 Charlie Austin

When Ings came out of his lines to buy time for the wingers and build an attack, Austin didn't have the basics to go and occupy the box. He also picked the wrong passes more often than not. These simple rules are meant to be followed by a striker who has excelled in the Premier League so far.

Danny Ings put his injuries and hurdles behind him when he took on Everton this weekend. The striker who guided Burnley to the Premier League looked sharp with his passing, hold up play and finishing. In the box, he was a force to reckon with.

On the other hand was his partner Charlie Austin, who made it seem like there were 10 men on the field. Austin struggled to keep hold of the ball, play out his fellow striker and create a partnership that Mark Hughes was aiming for. He looked more static and unproductive than any other player on the day.

1 / 5 NEXT