Premier League Action: 3 Arsenal players that could upset Manchester City today 

Arsenal will host Manchester City in what could be termed as the battle for the league title tonight (February 15) at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

The Gunners have enjoyed a decent campaign in the league this season and are the current league leaders with 51 points from 21 Premier League games.

The Cityzens have had a decent campaign as well and they currently occupy the second position in the league standings with 48 points from 22 league games.

A victory for the Gunners in this encounter will increase the gap between them and Manchester City to six points. Meanwhile, a win for the Cityzens will level them on points with Arsenal in the Premier League standings. This goes to show how important this game is for both teams.

In this article, we will look at three Arsenal players that could upset Manchester City tonight.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who's the Gunners' main striker, it can arguably be stated that Eddie Nketiah has performed fairly in recent months. The Englishman has netted four goals in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

His attacking intuition and ability to exploit the little pockets of space in the opposition’s penalty box are outstanding. His presence in attack could be key in unlocking Manchester City's defense tonight.

Nketiah has scored three goals in his last four home Premier League games for the Gunners.

#2 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

One player who could trouble Manchester City's defense in this clash is Martin Odegaard as he has been creative and clinical in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Odegaard has netted eight goals and has registered five assists in 20 Premier League appearances for the Gunners so far. Similarly, he's Arsenal's current top-scorer in the league this season.

His versatility in attack and vision to pick out his teammates in the final third are immense. The Norwegian could employ his decent attacking attributes to great effect in this encounter. Similarly, he could further tee up with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to wreck Pep Guardiola's defense.

#1 Bukayo Saka

The Gunners v Manchester United - Premier League

It can be stated that Arsenal's main threat going into this crucial encounter is Bukayo Saka. The Englishman has been intuitive and clinical in the final third of the pitch this season.

Saka has netted seven goals and has registered eight assists in 21 league appearances so far. His pace and ability to dribble past his opponent in quick succession could be a problem for Manchester City's defense.

Rúben Dias and other Manchester City defenders will have to stop him from operating freely in attack if they intend to win this clash.

