Premier League: Analysing the Champions League qualification chances of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea - Football Predictions

Premier League: Analysing the Champions League qualification chances of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round

Premier League football has turned out to be more competitive than ever, as we see four teams competing for the 3rd and 4th places in the Premier League table, currently occupied by Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

Unai Emery's tenure at Arsenal has proven to be a resurgent one but hampered with injuries to key players. Even so, the Spanish boss is prepared to pull off a huge upset by the end of the season, attempting to lead his side to a top three finish in his very first season at Arsenal. On the other hand, Pochettino's men have bagged a win only once in their last five league games, suffering defeats at the hands of Burnley, Southampton, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Manchester United and Chelsea are breathing down the neck of both Arsenal and Tottenham. United threw away a chance to go third on the table in their clash against Wolves by falling to a deserved defeat, whereas Spurs and Chelsea took their chances. With seven games left to play, any team can lay their hands on the third and fourth spot, so without further ado, let's have a look at each of the teams' probabilities for Champions League football.

#4 Chelsea

Sarri has found it tough to stitch his new squad together

Sarri's men had a brilliant start to the 2018-19 season as they went 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League. The Chelsea fans were thrilled to bits watching their team play 'beautiful' football under Maurizio but a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley ended their amazing run and since then, it has been a consistent downward slope for the Blues.

Although the London outfit are a strong force reckon in the Europa League, they have failed to keep their form in the Premier League. As a result, Manchester United have whizzed past them, covering up an 11-point lead on Chelsea since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign commenced. The fans are calling for Sarri's head and his signings have clearly failed to live up to the billing in the English league.

However, I have fair reasons to say that they have a solid chance of making it into the top four, despite several pundits already ruling them out. Though Chelsea is fighting tooth and nail to win, they are getting the points on board and are only three points behind 3rd placed Arsenal. Their goal difference is better than Manchester United and they have an easy run of games from now till the end of the season, compared to other sides.

They are likely to drop points against Liverpool and Man United as they play these two sides away from home, but considering United's form, a win for Chelsea is not out of the box. Thirdly, the fact that Sarri does not have to use all his first-team players against Slavia Prague in Europa League comes as an advantage to Chelsea, as Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United play Napoli, Man City, and Barcelona respectively.

Proper squad rotation, tactical variations, and self-belief will lead Chelsea to a top-four finish, something even some Chelsea fans might have lost hope for. They have what it takes to carry themselves across the line.

Top four finish probability: 7/10

