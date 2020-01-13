Gunners face battle for Boateng, Mustafi to Galatasaray? Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 13th January 2020

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal could fight it out with AC Milan for the signature of Jerome Boateng

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Arsenal transfer news roundup for the day. Mikel Arteta’s side picked up a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, and with the January transfer window now firmly open, the question becomes whether the Spaniard will look to strengthen his ranks in the upcoming weeks.Here are today’s stories.

AC Milan join Gunners in race for Boateng

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s German World Cup winning centre-back Jerome Boateng in recent weeks, but Sky Sports is now reporting that the Gunners could have a rival for the veteran’s signature in the form of AC Milan.

The 31-year old Boateng is apparently desperate to exit the Allianz Arena this month, and the report states that Bayern would be willing to let him leave for somewhere around €15m, despite some worries about defensive cover.

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about the defender’s wages, a potential fee and even loan options, but with Milan now lurking, Mikel Arteta may need to move quickly to seal any kind of move.

Arteta looking at Calhanoglu on loan?

The Express is reporting that Arsenal could make a loan move for AC Milan’s Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu during the current window in order for Mikel Arteta to bolster his ranks in midfield.

The report suggests that Calhanoglu would be interested in a move to the Emirates, primarily because he wants to guarantee first-team football in order to secure a spot in Turkey’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

According to the Express, Arteta knows that funds will likely be tight after the Gunners spent big in the summer, so a loan move would make sense.

Mavropanos and Nketiah to depart on loan moves?

Sky Sports is reporting that two Arsenal players are on the verge of departing the Emirates this month on loan moves.

The first is Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is reportedly due to have a medical at German second division club FC Nurnberg with a view to a loan until the end of the season. The 22-year old has made just 9 appearances this season and will clearly need more experience to be considered a viable first choice for Mikel Arteta.

Advertisement

England U-21 striker Eddie Nketiah meanwhile is supposedly on the verge of joining an EFL Championship club on loan, joining teammate Emile Smith Rowe in making the move to England’s second-tier this month. Smith Rowe joined Huddersfield on loan last week.

The teams named in the report are Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City – and should Nketiah move to one of them, he’ll hope for a better experience than he had at Leeds United, who barely used him before sending him back to the Emirates this month.

Mustafi finally nearing an exit?

The Guardian is reporting that German defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has struggled for form in recent months, could be on his way to Turkish club Galatasaray.

The Express is expanding on this by suggesting that the player’s agent has flown to Turkey in order to finalise the deal, with Mustafi desperate for playing time after starting just one Premier League match thus far in 2019-20.

No fee is mentioned, but the report does state that a loan deal could be possible, despite Arsenal expecting to make a loss on the German, who they paid £35m for in 2016.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog