4 best signings made by newly-promoted Premier League teams

The summer transfer window for Premier League clubs slammed shut on August 31 with teams spending around £1.04 billion between them on 103 permanent signings.

Arsenal were the biggest spenders in the league with an outlay of £156.8 million, while Manchester City broke the Premier League transfer record by signing Jack Grealish for £100 million from Aston Villa.

Total spend of the Premier League's 3 promoted clubs - Watford, Norwich, Brentford - was more in that window than La Liga's top 3 - Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona - combined. In fact if Norwich played in Spain they would have been the biggest spenders in La Liga. — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) September 1, 2021

Newly-promoted Premier League clubs have also spent heavily this past window, splashing combined £67.5 million on new signings.

Right on that note, here's a list of the four best signings made by the newly-promoted Premier League teams.

Note: This list doesn't include players signed on loan.

Milot Rashica joined Premier League's Norwich City from Werder Bremen

Norwich City signed Kosovo international Milot Rashica from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen for a reported fee of £9 million.

Rashida started his professional career with KF Vushtrria in 2013 before moving to the Netherlands to play for SBV Vitesse in 2015. He impressed with his performances in the Dutch top division and was snapped up by Werder Bremen in 2018.

He made 100 appearances across all competitions during his three-year spell with the German club, scoring 27 goals. He finished as Bremen's top goalscorer in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign and was also awarded the club's Player of the Season accolade.

🗣 "I am very happy and I really appreciate it because it has not been an easy start for us but game by game we are growing together as a team."



🙌 @milotrashica — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) September 10, 2021

Rashica is a versatile player who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. His main strengths are his pace and dribbling and he is also clinical in front of his goal. He averaged 1.5 dribbles per game last season, along with 1.8 shots and 0.8 key passes.

The 25-year old was linked with a number of Champions League clubs in the past and the Canaries have done an excellent job by securing his services. He has already shown his class at the club, winning the Norwich City Player of the Month award last month.

Moussa Sissoko left Tottenham Hotspur to join Norwich City

Moussa Sissoko joined the newly-promoted Watford from Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of around £2.5 million.

The Frenchman signed for Spurs from Newcastle United in 2016. He played 202 games across all competitions during his five-year stay with the north London club, scoring five goals. He was named Tottenham Hotspur Legends' Player of the Season in 2019 and was also included in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.

“𝑺𝒆𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒐𝒐𝒏...”



🗣 A message from our new signing, @MoussaSissoko! pic.twitter.com/JjTc9r8yRB — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 27, 2021

Sissoko is a versatile midfielder who is known for his pace, strength and ability to tackle. He is also an accomplished passer of the ball and completed 84.4 per cent of his passes last season.

The 32-year old Frenchman will bring a lot of top-level experience to the Hornets squad and will play a key role in their bid to survive in the Premier League this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava