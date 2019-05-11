Premier League: Betting Tips & Predictions for Gameweek 38

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 // 11 May 2019, 23:37 IST

Liverpool will be hoping for a last-day miracle

After a season filled with goals, drama and so many other things, the Premier League will close its curtains on the 2018/2019 season.

Unlike last season, the destiny of the title is still not a foregone conclusion. Manchester City has the advantage but any slip up could see Liverpool claim its first league title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are still riding the high from their extraordinary comeback against FC Barcelona in midweek and will be buzzing for the last game.

It is almost certain that barring a major collapse, Tottenham Hotspur will be in the UEFA Champions League again next season as a Premier League representative. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will also be riding a high after a dramatic late comeback against Ajax.

There will be no drama in the relegation dogfight as the identity of all three demoted sides is already known. Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town will spend next season in the Championship.

Norwich City and Sheffield United are already confirmed as promoted to the Premier League while the playoffs will feature Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Derby County.

The story of Gameweek 37

It was supposed to be the weekend when certain things were decided and so it turned out to be.

On Friday, Everton continued their late-season surge with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park.

Then, it was a humdinger of a game as Bournemouth beat Tottenham 1-0 with two Spurs players; Heung Min-Son and Juan Foyth getting sent off.

West Ham comfortably thrashed Southampton 3-0 with a brace from Marko Arnautovic even as Wolves beat Fulham 1-0.

Kompany's thunderbolt secured the win in Gameweek 37

Cardiff City confirmed its relegation with a 2-3 home loss to Crystal Palace. It was a similar scoreline at St James’ Park as Divock Origi scored a late goal to give Liverpool a 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

On Sunday, Chelsea thrashed Watford 3-0 to secure UCL football next season while Arsenal was surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Huddersfield Town eked out a 1-1 draw against a desperately poor Manchester United side while on Monday, a Vincent Kompany thunderbolt gave Manchester City a precious 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Last action of the season

With all games kicking off simultaneously, it promises to be a truly Super Sunday.

Manchester City will lift the trophy if they beat Brighton at the Amex Arena while Liverpool is at home to Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur plays Everton as Burnley hosts Europa League finalists, Arsenal. Their opponents in the final in Baku, Chelsea, are away at Leicester City.

Manchester United will say goodbye to a very disappointing season with a tie against Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

Leicester City vs Chelsea could be THE game of the final round

FA Cup finalists, Watford, will face West Ham at Vicarage Road while at St Mary’s, Southampton plays Huddersfield.

Crystal Palace will seek to royally dismantle Bournemouth as Fulham and Newcastle United do battle to close the Premier League programme until August 10th.

Predictions for Gameweek 38

Brighton vs Manchester City (Over 1.5)

Liverpool vs Wolves (G/G)

Southampton vs Huddersfield (Over 2.5)

Fulham vs Newcastle United (1X)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (1X)

Manchester United vs Cardiff City (Over 2.5)

Watford vs West Ham (G/G)

Leicester City vs Chelsea (2)

Burnley vs Arsenal (G/G)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton (Over 1.5)