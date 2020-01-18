Roman Abramovich wants Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge, Inter targeting Victor Moses and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 18th January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Jadon Sancho has been on Chelsea's radar for some time now

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today’s edition, we have news on Chelsea’s summer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Inter’s reported interest in Victor Moses and the latest from boss Frank Lampard on January signings.

Abramovich pushing for Jadon Sancho signature

Abramovich wants to make Sancho the first statement signing of the Lampard era.

In news that will be music to the ears of every Chelsea supporter, it has been reported by Ducan Castles on his Transfer Window Podcast that Roman Abramovich is backing the club to the hilt in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho.

Castles revealed that both Abramovich and Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia are keen on making a ‘statement signing’ in the summer and have identified Sancho, a boyhood Chelsea supporter, as the man who fits the bill perfectly.

Since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, Sancho has established himself as one of the hottest young talents on the planet with his electrifying attacking displays at the Signal Iduna Park.

The winger has scored 26 goals and has provided 36 assists in 79 appearances for the German club and will definitely add a new dimension to Frank Lampard’s youthful eleven.

With Pedro looking like he’s on the verge of exiting Stamford Bridge in the summer and talks on Willian’s new contract not yielding any positive results - until now, at least - Sancho’s signing just makes so much sense.

He’d tick the box for a statement signing, is English, young and hungry to improve, whilst his existing calibre will certainly lift the quality of Chelsea’s attack.

Advertisement

Inter interested in signing Victor Moses

Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Moses at Inter Milan.

Having already signed Ashley Young from Manchester United in this window, Inter Milan are reportedly interested in another defender from the Premier League – Chelsea-owned Victor Moses is on Antonio Conte’s wishlist for the January transfer window, per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter have been in active negotiations with Chelsea for striker Olivier Giroud but their inability to offload Matteo Politano has held up the deal – there won’t be a spot for Giroud in attack unless Politano departs.

Moses, who won the title with Chelsea under the tutelage of current Inter manager Antonio Conte, is currently on loan at Fenerbahce in Turkey and if the Nerazzurri want to land the Nigerian wing-back, they’ll have to convince the Turkish giants to end Moses’ loan deal six months early.

Lampard insists Chelsea won't make knee-jerk signings in January

Will Chelsea sign a striker in this window?

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tyneside to face Newcastle United, manager Frank Lampard shed some light on his transfer plans and insisted that Chelsea won’t make any knee-jerk signings in the window.

The Blues are in the market for a striker who can be a backup for Tammy Abraham. After their unsuccessful attempt of trying to lure Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Chelsea’s other options in the market have seemingly thinned, leaving Lampard in a bit of a predicament.

However, the Blues boss insisted that for the club to make a signing in this window, the player should fit the profile that they’re looking out for and there won’t be any sort of compromises or knee-jerk decisions.

"I think the idea of January being a time to buy players, it’s difficult for everybody – for players coming in, especially if they’re coming from a different league, for the club and for the settlement of the group,” he said.

"I think that’s why we have to think ultra-carefully and I do care and consider the club and where we’re going.

"I don’t want to make some knee-jerk reaction to say, ‘Here’s my first big signing’ because we couldn’t sign anyone in the summer. No, I want to do the right thing for the club.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window