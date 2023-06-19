Premier League club join race to sign Liverpool's transfer target: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool target and Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top midfielders in the Ligue 1 since joining Les Aiglons from AS Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. He has helped his side achieve two fifth-placed league finishes in four full campaigns so far.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and tackling, the Frenchman has reportedly drawn interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain of late. He is believed to be valued at around £52 million, as per L'Equipe.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are also keen to sign Thuram in the summer transfer window. They have earmarked him as their top target after struggling in their pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The Magpies' top brass are said to be admirers of Thuram and are prepared to meet Nice's demands to rope in the player. Eddie Howe's side are willing to go all in as they are currently in the market for a dynamic central operator.

Thuram, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Allianz Riviera, could prove to be an excellent signing for Newcastle should he join them. He would start in a three-man midfield setup over the likes of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

Meanwhile, the one-cap France international has expressed an interest in securing a permanent move to Liverpool this summer, according to L'Equipe. He is said to be currently locked in preliminary talks with the Merseyside outfit.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

Liverpool suffer blow as multiple clubs enter race for forward: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are likely to face competition in their pursuit of LASK winger Keito Nakamura this summer. Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille, Lyon and Reims are also keen to snap up the attacker.

Apart from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 outfits, Liverpool are also set to face tough competition from Premier League clubs like Aston Villa and Burnley. Meanwhile, Eredivisie champions Feyenoord are also aiming to sign the forward.

Nakamura, 22, has emerged as a breakout star in the Austrian Football Bundesliga in the recent past. He helped his team secure a UEFA Europa League berth last season, registering 17 goals and eight assists in 36 overall matches.

Should Nakamura opt to secure a permanent switch to the Reds this summer, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He would provide competition to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, and could also play as an attacking midfielder.

