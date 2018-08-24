Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League club supporter stabbed following Europa League defeat

Arvind Sriram
SENIOR ANALYST
News
316   //    24 Aug 2018, 12:01 IST

Burnley succumbed to a 3-1 defeat
Burnley succumbed to a 3-1 defeat

A Burnley fan who had travelled to Greece to watch his side's Europa League fixture against Olympiakos was reportedly stabbed in the leg. Around 900 fans who were in attendance saw Burnley emerge on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of the Europa League qualifying fixture at the George Karaiskakis Stadium.

The result though was overshadowed by ugly incidents off the pitch, which saw a Burnley fan being stabbed while 4 others suffered minor injuries.

The Premier League club have announced that they are working with the local police to investigate the incident and punish the perpetrators. The Clarets released a statement on their website which read: "Burnley Football Club has praised the behaviour of the travelling support who followed the Clarets to Athens. Just over 900 supporters were inside the away end of the George Karaiskakis Stadium for Burnley's Europa League tie at Olympiakos.

"The vast majority were once again impeccably behaved with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul.

"However, five of our supporters were unfortunately injured - including a person who received a stab wound to the leg - and received medical attention at the stadium.

"Those injured all travelled independently to the stadium, outside the organised travel operation."

Burnley have their work cut out for them in the second leg after goals from Bouchalakis and Fortounis left them reeling in Greece. Ben Gibson too will miss the return leg after being sent off in the second half although a Chris Wood penalty does give them something to play for when they attempt to overturn the deficit at Turf Moor on the 31st of August.

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2017-18 Burnley
Arvind Sriram
SENIOR ANALYST
UEFA Europa League Round-up: Burnley, Sevilla and others...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Burnley season preview
RELATED STORY
Burnley's Europa Dream: 3 Players Sean Dyche should sign
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool target two Premier League defenders
RELATED STORY
5 English clubs you probably didn't know were once...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Reports: Joe Hart set to join Burnley
RELATED STORY
5 football players who are too good for their current clubs
RELATED STORY
Arsenal players' ratings for their 5-0 victory over Burnley
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT TOR LUD
0 - 1
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Ludogorets
FT ZEN MOL
3 - 1
 Zenit vs Molde
FT TRE AEK
1 - 1
 Trenčín vs AEK Larnaca
FT APO AST
1 - 0
 APOEL vs Astana
FT SUD CEL
1 - 1
 Sūduva vs Celtic
FT SHE QAR
1 - 0
 Sheriff vs Qarabağ
FT SIG SEV
0 - 1
 Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
FT SAR MAC
3 - 1
 Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
FT MAL MID
2 - 2
 Malmö FF vs Midtjylland
FT F-D CFR
2 - 0
 F91 Dudelange vs CFR Cluj
FT BAS APO
3 - 2
 Basel vs Apollon
FT ATA KOB
0 - 0
 Atalanta vs København
FT OLY BUR
3 - 1
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Burnley
FT OLI SPA
0 - 2
 Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
FT RAP FCS
3 - 1
 Rapid Wien vs FCSB
FT ZOR RB-
0 - 0
 Zorya vs RB Leipzig
FT PAR BES
1 - 1
 Partizan vs Beşiktaş
FT GEN BRO
5 - 2
 Genk vs Brøndby
FT ROS SHK
3 - 1
 Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FT RAN UFA
1 - 0
 Rangers vs Ufa
FT GEN BOR
0 - 0
 Gent vs Bordeaux
30 Aug AST APO 07:30 PM Astana vs APOEL
30 Aug UFA RAN 07:30 PM Ufa vs Rangers
30 Aug AEK TRE 09:00 PM AEK Larnaca vs Trenčín
30 Aug RB- ZOR 10:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Zorya
30 Aug KOB ATA 10:00 PM København vs Atalanta
30 Aug CFR F-D 10:30 PM CFR Cluj vs F91 Dudelange
30 Aug QAR SHE 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Sheriff
30 Aug LUD TOR 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Torpedo Kutaisi
30 Aug APO BAS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Basel
30 Aug MAC SAR 10:30 PM Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sarpsborg 08
30 Aug MOL ZEN 10:30 PM Molde vs Zenit
30 Aug MID MAL 10:45 PM Midtjylland vs Malmö FF
30 Aug BES PAR 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs Partizan
30 Aug SHK ROS 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Rosenborg
31 Aug SPA OLI 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Olimpija
31 Aug FCS RAP 12:00 AM FCSB vs Rapid Wien
31 Aug BRO GEN 12:00 AM Brøndby vs Genk
31 Aug BOR GEN 12:15 AM Bordeaux vs Gent
31 Aug BUR OLY 12:15 AM Burnley vs Olympiakos Piraeus
31 Aug CEL SUD 12:30 AM Celtic vs Sūduva
31 Aug SEV SIG 01:15 AM Sevilla vs Sigma Olomouc
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us