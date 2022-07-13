4 clubs that failed to give Premier League minutes to teenagers last season (2021-22)

The Premier League is the home of some of the most popular and experienced footballers in the world. Due to the high demand and intensity of the league, coaches tend to feature only their best players week in, week out.

However, as the season progresses, they might draft some of the club's academy players into the senior team to protect their main players from fatigue and injuries. These young players get to blend in with the big boys, thereby getting some experience of playing in the top flight.

Last season, some clubs gave a considerable amount of playing time to teenagers. The top clubs among them are Southampton (2222 minutes), Manchester United (1527 minutes), Norwich City (1079 minutes) and Leeds United (1073 minutes).

However, some clubs failed to give even a single minute of Premier League action to their teenage players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the four clubs that did not feature any teenager in the Premier League last season.

#4 Leicester City

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City had an underwhelming 2021-22 season going with their success and pedigree on the domestic scene in recent years. The Foxes finished eighth in the league table, three places below their fifth place finish in the 2020-21 campaign.

Manager Brendan Rodgers relied on first-team regulars to do the job for him. However, they were inconsistent and failed to deliver more often than not. Leicester managed just 14 wins last season, recording 14 losses and 10 draws.

Rodgers failed to give any player in the club's academy a feel of first-team action in the league. This could be deemed surprising given that they dealt with multiple injury issues last season. The youngest players to feature for the Foxes last season were Wesley Fofana (21) and Luke Thomas (21).

#3 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United were one of the most improved teams of the previous season. At the halfway mark in the season, the Magpies were batting relegation. However, they gave a resurgent performance in the second half of the season and finished 11th.

The Saudi-owned club had three managers in the 2021-22 season - Steve Bruce, Graeme Jones (interim), and Howe. None of these managers featured a single teenager in the league.

In a bid to salvage their season, the senior players were fully saddled with the responsibility of keeping the club in the top-flight.

#2 Burnley

West Ham United v Burnley - Premier League

Burnley were one of the three clubs who got relegated from the top-flight last season along with Norwich and Watford. They ended the season 18th on the log with just 35 points (seven wins, 14 draws, 17 losses).

The club began the season with Sean Dyche before letting him go in April. Dyche never opted for the services of the club's academy players before his exit.

Burnley picked up 29% of their points haul for the season in the month of April under Mike Jackson (11 pts out of 34).



🤯 He has won the manager of the month award this season before Jurgen Klopp Burnley picked up 29% of their points haul for the season in the month of April under Mike Jackson (11 pts out of 34).🤯 He has won the manager of the month award this season before Jurgen Klopp 😯 Burnley picked up 29% of their points haul for the season in the month of April under Mike Jackson (11 pts out of 34). 🤯 He has won the manager of the month award this season before Jurgen Klopp https://t.co/omPtNUt1hM

Mike Jackson was appointed as Dyche's successor, though on an interim basis. Jackson was the club's U23 manager prior to his appointment as first-team manager. However, he also didn't give a taste of Premier League action to any of his teenage players.

#1 Chelsea

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

It's a bit surprising to see Chelsea on this list, as the Blues are known to have one of the most promising academies in England (Cobham). However, they also have a track record of loaning out most of their promising teenage stars.

Chelsea had a very busy 2021-22 campaign. They were involved in six different competitions and had a depleted squad at one time due to injuries to some first-team players.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



• Trevoh Chalobah

• Harvey Vale

• Xavier Simons

• Jude Soonsup-Bell

• Lewis Hall Thomas Tuchel has now given Chelsea debuts to 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 Cobham graduates…• Trevoh Chalobah• Harvey Vale• Xavier Simons• Jude Soonsup-Bell• Lewis Hall Thomas Tuchel has now given Chelsea debuts to 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 Cobham graduates… 🌟 • Trevoh Chalobah • Harvey Vale • Xavier Simons• Jude Soonsup-Bell• Lewis Hall https://t.co/FIlGpX0Pcx

Thomas Tuchel gave first-team appearances to teenage players like Xavier Simons, Harvey Vale, and Lewis Hall. However, none of those appearances came in the league, only in domestic cup competitions.

Vale was included in the West Londoners' league matchday squad vs Liverpool (January 2) and Cyrstal Palace (Feburary 19), but was an unused substitute.

