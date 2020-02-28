Premier League clubs will be forced to trim loan dealings as FIFA implements new law

World football governing body FIFA has confirmed that there will be a restriction to the number of players, clubs can bring in and send out on loan per season, reports The Telegraph.

The association is set to launch a new scheme named "training compensation". The new rules implemented by FIFA's stakeholder's committee limits the number of players aged 22 and above, which a club can send out or bring in on international loan to eight starting from the 2020/21 campaign. The threshold will then drop to six per season from the 2022/23 season.

However, the rule does not apply to players aged 21 and below as they seek to improve and speed up their development with more playing time. Although these new reforms seek to ensure that clubs get adequate shares on future transfers of players that graduate through their academies, many Premier League clubs could be forced to make major changes to their recruitment system under these laws.

Chelsea could be one of the clubs who could be forced to rethink their loan business next season, the Blues send many emerging players out on loan each season and the club currently has 28 players out on loan until summer 2020. Given that, the club could very well be forced to change their approach towards loan transfer dealings, once these new rules are in place from next season.