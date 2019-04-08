Premier League: Every EPL club's record transfer ranked

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 703 // 08 Apr 2019, 13:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United's Paul Pogba Cardiff City’s Gary Medel

Since the transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for an eye-watering €222 million, the transfer market has never been the same. Every player’s price has increased exponentially and even good goalkeepers and defenders now cost north of £50 million.

The Premier League is known for its financial muscle-power and even the clubs in the bottom half of the league table are breaking the bank to add better quality players to their squad. For instance, Fulham and Wolves, two newly promoted sides splashed more than £150 million combined in transfers this season. 12 teams out of 20 in the Premier League had to break their transfer record last summer.

Let us look at every Premier League club’s record transfer. We rank these record transfers in increasing order of the transfer fee.

#20 Cardiff City

Player: Gary Medel

Transfer Fee: £11 million

Bought from: Sevilla

Cardiff City's Gary Medel

Cardiff City bought Gary Medel from Sevilla back in 2013. The Chilean made 34 appearances for the blue-birds before they got relegated to the Championship under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the following season.

The defensive midfielder didn’t have the best of times in the Cardiff City shirt and moved away from the Wales capital after just one season at the club. His impressive performances in the 2014 FIFA World Cup earned him a move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

Advertisement

#19 Burnley

Player: Ben Gibson

Transfer fee: £15 million

Bought from: Middlesbrough

Burnley FC’s Ben Gibson

Burnley bought the 26-year-old centre-back last summer after having a solid season with Middlesbrough in the Championship the previous season. He missed the starting of the season with an injury and hasn’t been able to get back into Sean Dyche’s side.

The Englishman was tipped to be a regular starter considering the money Burnley splashed on him, but the centre-back has managed just 5 appearances across all competitions this season for Burnley.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement