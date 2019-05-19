×
Premier League: Fastest players from the 2018-19 season revealed

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
343   //    19 May 2019, 18:53 IST

Lorey Sane and Mohamed Salah are among the fastest Premier League players.
Lorey Sane and Mohamed Salah are among the fastest Premier League players.

What's the story?

According to the reports, Fulham's Timothy Fosu-Mensah was the fastest player in the Premier League last season with a recorded speed of 35.32 km/h.

In case you didn't know...

The Premier League 2018-19 season concluded last week, with Manchester City being crowned as the Champions of England for the second time in a row. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool finished second, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur securing their places in the next season's Champions League by finishing third and fourth respectively.

On the opposite end of the table, Fulham FC, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are the three teams who got relegated to the EFL Championship.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports, Fulham's Timothy Fosu-Mensah recorded the highest speed in the Premier League last season with a whopping 35.32 km/h. Manchester City's Kyle Walker is just behind him with 35.2 km/h while Wolverhampton's Ruben Vinagre rounded up the top-3 with 35.20 km/h.

Here's the list of top 15 fastest players from the Premier League 2018-19 season.

1. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Fulham) - 35.32 km/h

2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - 35.27 km/h

3. Ruben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 35.20 km/h

4. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) - 35.18 km/h

5. DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) - 35.17 km/h

6. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) -35.13 km/h

7. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) - 35.11 km/h

8. Divock Origi (Liverpool) - 35.04 km/h

9. Sergio Rico (Fulham) - 35.01 km/h

10. Patrick Van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) - 34.96 km/h

11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 34.95 km/h

12. Isaac Mbenza (Huddersfield Town) - 34.95 km/h

What's next?

The Premier League teams will strengthen their squads throughout the summer transfer window before kick-starting the Premier League 2019-20 season from August 2019.

