Premier League fixtures this weekend, timings and more: Chelsea and Tottenham clash one to watch on Matchday 27

Chelsea v Tottenham is the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend

As we head into the business end of the Premier League season, Matchday 27 kicks off with what promises to be the standout fixture of the weekend, as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in a crucial fixture in the race for the top four.

Elsewhere, Manchester City travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City, as two teams from the chasing pack prepare to go head to head to consolidate their position in the league standings.

List of weekend Premier League fixtures and timings

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur: Saturday, 7:30 AM EST

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United: Saturday, 10 AM EST

Burnley v Bournemouth: Saturday, 10 AM EST

Sheffield United v Brighton: Saturday, 10 AM EST

Southampton v Aston Villa: Saturday, 10 AM EST

Leicester City v Manchester United: Saturday, 12:30 PM

Wolves v Norwich City: Sunday, 9 AM EST

Manchester United v Watford: Sunday, 9 AM EST

Arsenal v Everton: Sunday, 11:30 AM EST

Liverpool v West Ham: Monday, 2:30 PM EST

What to expect from Matchday 27?

Stamford Bridge is set to host the key fixture of the Premier League weekend, as Chelsea prepare to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a crucial game. Jose Mourinho returns to Chelsea and will aim to get one over his former team, where he won three league titles as a manager in two separate stints at the club.

Leicester City and Manchester City are both fighting to secure second spot in the Premier League this season and the two sides will face each other at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Runaway leaders Liverpool host strugglers West Ham and the Reds will look to register yet another victory on their way to the league title.