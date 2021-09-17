Premier League fixtures by week: West Ham vs Manchester United, Tottenham vs Chelsea and more

The Premier League is back with another set of matches this weekend as England's biggest teams battle it out once again in a bid to improve their standing in the league table. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have produced dominant performances in the Premier League so far and will have to step up to the plate yet again in gameweek five.

Chelsea, in particular, are up against a stern test in the Premier League this week as they take a short trip to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Blues are one of the favourites to win the Premier League title this season and could make a massive statement of intent on Sunday.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are in action on Saturday with relatively easier fixtures. The Premier League is no stranger to upsets, however, and England's bigwigs cannot take their opponents lightly this season.

Manchester United take a trip to London on Sunday to play against a strong West Ham United side. David Moyes has done well with the Hammers but will need to come up with a system to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes quiet this weekend.

Premier League Schedule for Gameweek 5

Newcastle United vs Leeds United

India: 18th September at 12:30 AM

UK: 17th September at 8 PM

Venue: St. James' Park

Wolverhamton Wanderers vs Brentford

India: 18th September at 5 PM

UK: 18th September at 12:30 PM

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Norwich City vs Watford

India: 18th September at 7:30 PM

UK: 18th September at 3 PM

Venue: Carrow Road

Burnley vs Arsenal

India: 18th September at 7:30 PM

UK: 18th September at 3 PM

Venue: Turf Moor

Manchester City vs Southampton

India: 18th September at 7:30 PM

UK: 18th September at 3 PM

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

India: 18th September at 7:30 PM

UK: 18th September at 3 PM

Venue: Anfield

Aston Villa vs Everton

India: 18th September at 10 PM

UK: 18th September at 5:30 PM

Venue: Villa Park

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

India: 19th September at 6:30 PM

UK: 19th September at 2 PM

Venue: Falmer Stadium

West Ham United vs Manchester United

India: 19th September at 6:30 PM

UK: 19th September at 2 PM

Venue: London Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

India: 19th September at 9 PM

UK: 19th September at 4:30 PM

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

