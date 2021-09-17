Premier League fixtures by week: West Ham vs Manchester United, Tottenham vs Chelsea and more

The Premier League is back with another set of matches this weekend as England's biggest teams battle it out once again in a bid to improve their standing in the league table. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have produced dominant performances in the Premier League so far and will have to step up to the plate yet again in gameweek five.
Chelsea, in particular, are up against a stern test in the Premier League this week as they take a short trip to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Blues are one of the favourites to win the Premier League title this season and could make a massive statement of intent on Sunday.
Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are in action on Saturday with relatively easier fixtures. The Premier League is no stranger to upsets, however, and England's bigwigs cannot take their opponents lightly this season.
Manchester United take a trip to London on Sunday to play against a strong West Ham United side. David Moyes has done well with the Hammers but will need to come up with a system to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes quiet this weekend.
Premier League Schedule for Gameweek 5
Newcastle United vs Leeds United
India: 18th September at 12:30 AM
UK: 17th September at 8 PM
Venue: St. James' Park
Wolverhamton Wanderers vs Brentford
India: 18th September at 5 PM
UK: 18th September at 12:30 PM
Venue: Molineux Stadium
Norwich City vs Watford
India: 18th September at 7:30 PM
UK: 18th September at 3 PM
Venue: Carrow Road
Burnley vs Arsenal
India: 18th September at 7:30 PM
UK: 18th September at 3 PM
Venue: Turf Moor
Manchester City vs Southampton
India: 18th September at 7:30 PM
UK: 18th September at 3 PM
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
India: 18th September at 7:30 PM
UK: 18th September at 3 PM
Venue: Anfield
Aston Villa vs Everton
India: 18th September at 10 PM
UK: 18th September at 5:30 PM
Venue: Villa Park
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
India: 19th September at 6:30 PM
UK: 19th September at 2 PM
Venue: Falmer Stadium
West Ham United vs Manchester United
India: 19th September at 6:30 PM
UK: 19th September at 2 PM
Venue: London Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
India: 19th September at 9 PM
UK: 19th September at 4:30 PM
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
