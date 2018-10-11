×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Premier League giants eye January move for Aaron Ramsey

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
299   //    11 Oct 2018, 14:51 IST

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

What's the story?

The Evening Standard has reported that Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United are gearing up for a bidding war to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in January.

In case you didn't know...

The Welsh midfielder's contract is set to expire in May next year, and the midfielder was set to sign a new deal after negotiations with Arsenal.

However, it was recently revealed that the North London outfit had taken back their contract offer, reigniting the possibility of him leaving the Emirates on a free transfer next season.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ramsey's representatives Avid Sports and Entertainment said, "There is nothing we can do, the club made a decision. Life goes on”. 

Ramsey will be free to negotiate with teams outside of England come January.

The heart of the matter

Since talks between Arsenal and Ramsey broke down last summer, a number of clubs have kept an eye on the Welshman.

While clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are closely monitoring the situation, reports suggest Ramsey would rather stay with his family in England.

Liverpool and Manchester United are now expected to go head-to-head to sign the former Cardiff City man, with reports stating officials at Arsenal believe that one of the two clubs will take advantage of the contract breakdown.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the Welshman and is keen on bringing the midfielder to Anfield after talks with Lyon's Nabil Fekir broke down.

The Merseyside club is reportedly lining up a £25 million bid for the midfielder this summer.

United have also been long term fans of the Arsenal man, having famously declared that they had signed him ahead of Arsenal in 2008 on their website.

What's next?

Arsenal may not be too keen on selling their longest-serving player to their domestic rivals, but could benefit from the funds as new boss Unai Emery continues to rebuild the North London side.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Aaron Ramsey Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery EPL Transfer News
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League clubs and their transfer activities this...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona target astonishing January move for...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could make shock move for...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by rival clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
5 things learned from Matchday 7, Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Five Premier League transfer sagas that might go on till...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us