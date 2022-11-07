Premier League giants join race to sign Everton attacker Anthony Gordon: Reports

Arsenal have become the latest Premier League side to show an interest in signing Everton attacker Anthony Gordon, per Fichajes.

They cited a tweet from journalist Ekrem Konur who claimed that the Gunners are keen on the Toffees forward.

Gordon, 21, has become an integral member of Everton's side. He has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals.

Arsenal are willing to listen to manager Mikel Arteta's demands for the English attacker and will make an offer for the player.

However, Gordon's price-tag has risen to €40 million (£34.9 million) as he continues to impress at Goodison Park.

The Everton attacker was also linked with Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

AG @anthonygordon +1 away from home, thank you for travelling Toffees 🫶🏼 +1 away from home, thank you for travelling Toffees 🫶🏼 https://t.co/nsquZfz7QB

Gordon had a breakout season for Everton last term, bagging four goals in 40 appearances.

Reports claimed Spurs were looking to hijack a potential move from the Blues for the former Preston North End loanee.

Everton manager Frank Lampard claimed three weeks ago that he is concentrating on getting the best out of Gordon despite speculation growing over his future.

He said (via Mirror):

"If I’m really honest, my eye is not on that at the minute (talks over a new deal). My main concern as a manager is getting Anthony playing at his best.”

Football Daily @footballdaily Anthony Gordon

Alex Iwobi

Jordan Pickford



Frank Lampard confirms the club is still negotiating new contracts for key Everton players Anthony GordonAlex IwobiJordan PickfordFrank Lampard confirms the club is still negotiating new contracts for key Everton players 📝 Anthony Gordon 📝 Alex Iwobi 📝 Jordan Pickford Frank Lampard confirms the club is still negotiating new contracts for key Everton players https://t.co/xLaTpVHmQZ

Arteta may be looking to add more options in attack despite a mesmerizing start to the season for the Gunners under his tutelage.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League with 11 wins, one draw, and one defeat in 13 fixtures.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka have impressed with 28 goal contributions in the league so far this season.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville still has reservations over Arsenal as Premier League title contenders

Neville still questions Arteta's men

It cannot be argued that Arsenal are now in a Premier League title race with Manchester City.

They boast a two-point lead over second-placed City heading into the final fixture before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The Gunners next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, 12 November.

However, Neville is still questioning the Gunners' title credentials as he waits to see how they fare come the second half of the campaign.

He began by praising the squad at Arteta's disposal, saying on his own podcast:

"They’re a real value team, they play great football, I love watching their forward players. I love Jesus, I love Saka, I love Martinelli, absolutely fantastic. Odegaard is class, he’s class."

He added:

"But I want to see it over 38 games and we’ve seen recently they’ve found it tough in the last part of the season. That is not being overly negative. It’s just saying let’s see what happens in 20 games time."

