"They’re still very interested" - Tottenham could make late move to hijack Chelsea target

Tottenham Hotspur could make a late offer to hijack Chelsea's attempt to sign Everton starlet Anthony Gordon, according to journalist Paul Brown (h/t The Boot Room).

The 21-year-old had a breakthrough season under manager Frank Lampard, scoring four goals and assisting twice in 35 Premier League games last campaign. The dynamic English winger still has a long way to go before he reaches his prime years.

However, he is already the subject of an outrageous £60 million offer from Chelsea. Spurs have kept tabs on him in recent months and could reportedly make a late bid to sign the young winger.

Brown said:

“Tottenham are one to watch on Gordon because they came in for him earlier in the window and they’re still very interested.

“So, it would not surprise me if Spurs got into the mix before the end of the window.”

Spurs have seen a bunch of players come in. They have signed the likes of Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma, among others. However, the aforementioned report states that Fabio Paratici, Spurs' director of football, is looking for a wide forward. Gordon is one of the names the executive is considering for the role.

The Blues have had an eventful summer transfer window themselves, letting two of their high-profile strikers leave Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan on a season-long deal before Timo Werner left on a permanent basis to re-join RB Leipzig.

In terms of incomings in attack, Raheem Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City for a fee of £47.5 million. Like Gordon, Sterling is most comfortable playing on the flanks.

However, both can be deployed as makeshift center-forwards if the need arises. It remains to be seen if Tuchel has that in mind for Gordon, as he has already utilized Sterling in that role this season.

Should Tottenham rival Chelsea's bid for Anthony Gordon?

Tottenham Hotspur have had one of the busiest transfer windows of any 'top six' side in the Premier League. Having signed seven players, including names like Richarlison, manager Antonio Conte has strengthened his team from last season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 114 - Kai Havertz has made the most off-ball runs of any player in the Premier League this season (114), as well the most off-ball runs into the penalty area (37).



114 - Kai Havertz

103 - Luis Díaz

94 - Erling Haaland

94 - Anthony Gordon

93 - Raheem Sterling



The Spurs have reportedly spent £133 million on their seven signings this summer. Matching or bettering Chelsea's bid for Gordon would take this number to greater heights.

However, it is hard to see how this move will make sense for the club or the player. Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, and Harry Kane are virtually untouchable in Conte's starting XI at the moment.

New signing Richarlison is tasked with competing with them for regular starts, which raises the question of whether Tottenham have any space for Gordon in their attack. At 21, he could be a smart long-term investment.

However, he is starting games regularly under Lampard and it would be a surprise if he is willing to swap that with a place on the Spurs' bench this season.

