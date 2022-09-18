Premier League giants plotting January move for Barcelona loanee Antoine Griezmann: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in pouncing on an opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who is out on loan from Barcelona for the second successive season.

Griezmann, 31, joined Los Colchoneros from his parent club last summer to rejuvenate his career. He initially joined on a season-long loan deal with the option of extending it by a further year, complete with a conditional transfer clause worth £35 million in the summer of 2023.

However, the FIFA World Cup winner's second spell at the Metropolitano Stadium has been underwhelming so far. After netting just eight goals last time around, he has managed to score three goals in seven substitute appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have enquired about Griezmann amid an ongoing dispute between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Los Colchoneros are currently tinkering with the left-footed attacker's playing time in hopes of lowering the set transfer fee of £35 million, which has adversely affected the player's growth.

Although Griezmann is yet to act over his lack of starts, his patience is currently wearing thin. A permanent exit in January is considered a solution to the ongoing issue, as per the aforementioned report.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a striker. Erik ten Hag has recently used Marcus Rashford as the team's focal point in the final third with Cristiano Ronaldo warming the bench and Anthony Martial recovering from an achilles injury.

The Red Devils made six additions to their squad this summer. The club roped in Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka for over £200 million.

Manchester United will next lock horns with rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, October 2.

Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot on a free transfer next summer.

Apart from deadline day signing Hector Bellerin, the Blaugrana have no natural right-back in their squad. While Sergio Roberto is a temporary fix for the position, Sergino Dest left the Catalan giants to join AC Milan on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.

Dalot, 23, is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. The Portuguese defender, who is Erik ten Hag's first-choice at right-back this season, has made 73 appearances for the Red Devils.

