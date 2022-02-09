Premier League goalkeeper rejected deadline day move to Manchester United as part of swap deal involving Dean Henderson - Reports

Newcastle United custodian Martin Dubravka reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils were prepared to accept Dubravka in exchange for Magpies target Dean Henderson. However, the Slovakian wasn't interested in moving out of St. James' Park.

It ultimately seems to have been a good decision by Dubravka, who is Newcastle United's undisputed No. 1 at the moment. The 33-year-old has made 10 Premier League appearances this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Had he shifted to Old Trafford, he would've likely been behind David de Gea in the pecking order and struggled for game-time.

Henderson is already in that position and has made just three appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season. He most recently played in the club's FA Cup fourth-round defeat against Middlesbrough. While Henderson made some good saves in regulation and extra-time, he was criticized for a poor display in the penalty shootout, which United lost 8-7.

The Manchester-based club also exited the Carabao Cup early on in the season. This ultimately means Henderson is unlikely to feature in the playing XI for the rest of the campaign unless De Gea suffers an injury.

Manchester United staring at another season without silverware

The exit to Middlesbrough on penalties was a tough pill to swallow for Manchester United as it took them to the precipice of another season without silverware.

Ralf Rangnick's men are currently fifth in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Manchester City. They look set to struggle even for a finish in the top four, with West Ham United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers all in the mix.

GOAL @goal Manchester United are out of the FA Cup Manchester United are out of the FA Cup 😳 https://t.co/cfpDMgxR9I

The club's only hope of silverware this term relies entirely on the UEFA Champions League in which they have made the Round of 16. Manchester United face a stiff test in the first knockout round, though, as they take on current La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rangnick's troops are clearly not the favorites for the trophy, with City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all in the mix. They will need to put in a herculean effort to go all the way in the competition.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee