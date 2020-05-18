Premier League great Harry Redknapp insists he knew of Frank Lampard's true potential 

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp reveals that he really did know that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard would go on to become an 'amazing' player in his career. The former English international played under Redknapp at Premier League side West Ham in the late 90s.

In 1996, just as Lampard was making his way into the first team, his uncle Harry Redknapp was accused of favoritism towards the young midfielder over players such as EPL midfielders Matt Holland and Scott Canham. Evidently displeased by this accusation, a furious Redknapp responded saying,

I’m telling you now, and I did not want to say this in front of him, he [Frank Lampard] will go right to the very top. Right to the very top. 'Cos he’s got everything that is needed to be a top midfield player. His attitude is first-class. He’s got strength, he can play, he can pass and he can score goals. I couldn’t be more strong in how I feel about him."

A young Frank Lampard celebrating after scoring a goal for West Ham

He also went on to claim that there will be 'no comparison' between what Lampard will achieve in comparison to Holland and Canham.

"I'm telling you I couldn't feel more strong how I feel about him. I'll tell you now without the shadow of a doubt - there will be no comparison between what Frank Lampard will achieve in football and what Scotty Canham will achieve in football."

211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. pic.twitter.com/UWrUuzF3y8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2019

From Premier League legend to Premier League manager

Having won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and more, Lampard went on to establish himself as one of the finest midfielders in the 21st century. The Premier League legend to this day remains Chelsea's top scorer, and, after a year as manager of Derby County, Lampard is now at the helm of Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports asked Redknapp on Monday if he really knew of how good a player Lampard would become, the former Premier League manager said that he had no doubt. He revealed that Lampard would train irrespective of the harsh weather conditions around him and that he was amazed at how dedicated the young Premier League star was.

The 73-year-old also mentions that Lampard's father, Frank Lampard Sr., was the only player who came close to the former EPL star during training.

Frank Lampard and Frank Lampard Sr.

He revealed that a few youth team coaches warned against signing young Lampard at the time.

"When I signed him (Frank Lampard), I'll be truthful, I spoke to some great youth coaches and they said 'Harry, he's never going to make it. He can't run, he can't get around the pitch, how is he ever going to be a player?'."

However, the former Premier League player and manager says it's Lampard's dedication and desire that helped him reach the heights that he did.

"He genuinely made himself into a top player just by practicing, training, running and working with that desire to be a top player. That's what he did and what a player he became."

Redknapp also claims to have not doubted Lampard's ability to become a top manager. The current Chelsea manager has done a commendable job for his first season in the EPL, and the Blues sit fourth on the Premier League table.