Premier League: 10 players who have scored a hat-trick this season | 2021-22

So far, a total of 895 goals have been scored in the Premier League. Thirty-three of these goals have come as hat-tricks from ten different players.

Scoring a goal in the Premier League is a herculean task, so bagging three in a single game is no easy feat. Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero holds the record for most hat-tricks scored in the Premier League (12).

When a footballer scores a hat-trick, he goes home with the match-day ball. This article will shed light on the ten players who have gone home with the match-day ball this season in the Premier League.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes was the first player to register three goals in a single game this season in the Premier League. The Portuguese scored his first-ever Premier League treble on matchday one of the season. It was the first time a hat-trick would be scored in the opening day fixture of the season.

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Fernandes completed his hat-trick in the space of 30 minutes across both halves as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford. He has gone on to score six more goals, bringing his Premier League tally to nine goals in 31 appearances.

Claudio Ranieri was handed a huge defeat in his first match as Watford manager and Roberto Firmino was the main instigator in that fixture. The Brazilian forward bagged three goals as Liverpool thrashed Watford 0-5 at Vicarage Road on 16 October 2021.

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

Firmino picked up the Man of the Match Award for scoring his second Premier League treble while also providing an assist to Mohammed Salah. Recurring injuries have kept Firmino out of action, but he has still managed to score five goals in 18 league appearances this campaign.

#3 Mason Mount

Mason Mount is the only Chelsea player with a hat-trick this campaign. The reigning Chelsea 'Player of the Year' scored his third career treble at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Norwich.

Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League

Mount scored the the Blues' first, sixth and last goal, becoming the 81st Chelsea player to score a hat-trick. The 23-year-old has not looked back since then. With 10 goals and nine assists, he is Chelsea's top goal contributor in the Premier League and a favorite to retain his 'Player of the Year' award.

Football on BT Sport



Jorginho's even providing assists after the game Mason Mount and his match ball 🥰Jorginho's even providing assists after the game Mason Mount and his match ball 🥰Jorginho's even providing assists after the game 😅 https://t.co/bT3D6nbjpS

#4 Joshua King

Scoring a go al against one's former club comes with mixed feelings, but for Joshua King, scoring three against his former club was a big statement.

Everton v Watford - Premier League

King spent the previous season at Everton but was rarely given game time. The Norweigan featured only 11 times for the Toffees (all coming as a sub) before signing for the Hornets in the summer.

So a week after taking in five from Liverpool, Watford replicated the same towards Everton. The Hornets came from 2-1 down to win 2-5 with King scoring three goals as Ranieri recorded his first win as manager.

#5 Mohammed Salah

A few days ago, Salah set a record by becoming the first player to score five goals against Manchester United in a single season. The 32-year-old Egyptian scored three at Old Trafford and two at Anfield.

Mohammed Salah slots past David De Gea to complete his hat-trick at Old Trafford

Beating Manchester United 5-0 in their backyard was an incredible feat, as Salah became the first player to score three goals against United in the Premier League. Salah currently has four Premier League hat-tricks and leads the race for the Golden Boot with 22 league goals this campaign.

#6 Jack Harrison

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison was the scorer of this season's sixth hat-trick. The former Manchester City star inspired the Yorkshire side to a 3-2 victory over West Ham, putting a dent in the Hammers' top four hopes. He also became the first player to score a hat-trick against the London side since 1927. So far, Harrison has scored 7 goals and provided one assist in 29 league apperances.

Manchester City have their eyes on another league title and one player who has played a vital role in this chase is Raheem Sterling. On match-day eight, the English forward bagged three goals in City's 4-0 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

He scored his side's first in the 30th minute, adding another ten minutes after the hour mark, before completing his treble off a penalty rebound in the 90th minute. This was Sterling's fifth Premier League hat-trick. So far, he has 13 goal contributions in the league - 10 goals and 3 assists.

#8 Ivan Toney

Norwich were on the receiving end of another hat-trick, this time from fellow promoted side Brentford. The Bees secured a 3-1 victory away from home to bolster their chances of escaping relegation. Striker Ivan Toney scored all three goals to end an eight-game league winless run.

Ivan Toney scored two penalties to help Brentford overcome Norwich

He also became the first Brentford player to register a hat-trick in the top flight. Toney has been Brentford's top goalscorer this season with 13 goals and five assists across competitions.

#9 Son Heung-Min

Tottenham's hopes of returning to the UEFA Champions League have taken a positive turn thanks to Antonio Conte and the goals of Heung-Min Son. The latter recorded his second Premier League treble in the 4-0 victory over Aston Villa a few weeks ago at Villa Park.

Son has been in terrific form this season

After opening the scoring in the first half, the Asian star went ahead and scored twice in the second half, rekindling Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish. With 17 goals in the league, Son is Spurs' top goalscorer and also a contender for the Premier League golden boot.

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo

The milestones Cristiano Ronaldo keeps achieving at 37 is the one of the reasons why he will forever be regarded as one of the best to have graced the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player in the Premier League with two hat-tricks in the current campaign.

Cristiano Romaldo scores his sides third goal against Norwich via a freekick

His first was in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo proved his critics wrong by single-handedly winning all three points for the Red Devils. Just last week, he repeated the same heroics, firing Manchester United to another 3-2 victory, this time over Norwich.

60 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 60th hat-trick of his professional career for club and country (50th at club level), with today's direct free-kick goal the 58th of his career.

Ronaldo is a guru when it comes to scoring three goals in a single match. The Portuguese holds the record for most hat-tricks scored by a footballer in the 21st century (60).

