Premier League: Highest Paid Teams in 2018-19

The English Premier League is the richest football league in the world

Sporting Intelligence, a website that specializes in financial reports related to different sports, recently released the Global Sports Salary Survey for the season 2018-19. The survey contains the average first-team pay of the biggest teams in football.

As is expected, the Premier League has maintained its status as the destination to be at, if a player desires a lavish pay scale. Thanks to its mammoth TV rights and sponsorships deals, the English top-tier retains its stronghold as the world's richest football league on the planet.

The Premier League is at number 4 in a list of the average salary rankings amongst all the major leagues from different sports such as cricket, basketball, football and baseball. The league is only behind NBA(Basketball), IPL(Cricket) and MLB(Baseball).

The English top-tier has 543 players in 20 teams, with a total salary ranging up to £1.6 billion. The average salary per player is £2.9 million. Let's delve in to know which of the teams have the highest average pay per player per annum for the season 2018-19.

#20 Cardiff City

Cardiff City's return in the Premier League has been far from impressive

Average Annual Pay per Player: £957K

Cardiff City made a stylish return to the Premier League for season 2018-19, clinching the Championship Trophy on the final day of the season. However, their homecoming to the English top flight has churned out far from matching their expectations.

They are currently languishing in the relegation zone at the 19th place, with 8 points from 13 games. They spent a meagre sum of €10.7m in the transfer market this summer.

#19 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have had a moderate season so far

Average Annual Pay per Player: £1.23 million

Huddersfield finished 16th in what was their first Premier League campaign last season after grabbing their promotion in the 2017 play-off finals. With David Wagner as head coach, the Terriers have kept up the good work, sitting in the 15th place with 10 points from 13 games.

They spent a fortune of €49m in the transfer market this summer.

#18 Burnley

Burnley are going down the spiral at the moment

Average Annual Pay per Player: £1.60 million

Burnley were one of the teams to watch in the Premier League last season. They finished 7th in the league and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. They will be playing in a European competition for the first time in 51 years.

However, the Clarets have failed to replicate their exciting brand of football this season. After 9 points from 13 games, Sean Dyche's men are clinging on to the 17th position, just a point above the relegation zone. They spent £29.7m in the transfer market this summer.

#17 Newcastle

Newcastle United celebrating in a game against Burnley

Average Annual Pay per Player: £1.65 million

Newcastle United returned to the English top flight and finished 10th last season. The Magpies had one of the best transfer windows in the summer this year, however, they are yet to surpass their finishing point from the previous season.

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League with 12 points from the last 13 games. They invested £31.14m in the transfer market this summer.

