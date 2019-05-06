Premier League: How Leicester City could benefit from a loss to Manchester City

Manchester City will take on the in-form Leicester City on Monday night in what will be the penultimate game for both the teams in the Premier League.

However, this match has the potential to change the winners of the Premier League if Leicester manage to defeat Pep Guardiola's squad. There is a narrow margin between Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race and even if Leicester draw the game, Liverpool will have great chances of securing the Premier League for the first time ever.

However, it has to be noted that Leicester City could actually benefit if they lose their game against Manchester City and thereby clear the pathway for Manchester City to become champions for the second consecutive time.

Earlier this season, Algeria's Riyad Mahrez moved from Leicester City to Manchester City in a record move. The contract for this move contains a clause which stipulates that if Manchester City go on to win the EPL with Riyad Mahrez this season, then Leicester City would secure £5 million as an add-on fee.

Hence, this means that if Leicester City go on to lose this match, it will most probably lead to Manchester City winning the Premier League, which would in turn activate the above-said clause in Mahrez's contract. This will lead to the Foxes securing an easy £5 million at the end of the season.

Although it may not be great money, £5 million is definitely an amount which could help the club do some useful business ahead of the next season. Although it is unlikely that Leicester City's performance in the game against Manchester City will be motivated by this aspect, the emergence of this fact shows how close and crucial the last few games of the Premier League has become for Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Reds currently top the table with 94 points in 37 games. City trail them by two points.