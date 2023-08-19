Premier League icon Alan Shearer’s daughter Hollie flaunts toned abs as she shares snaps in tiny crop top

Premier League legend Alan Shearer's daughter Hollie Shearer recently took to Instagram and uploaded a stunning clip where she can be seen flaunting her toned abs. She's wearing a denim crop top in the shared pictures.

Alan Shearer is regarded as one of the greatest attackers to ever play in the prestigious Premier League. He's also the top scorer in the history of the league, and breaking his record is a far cry for all the other football stars currently.

However, Harry Kane was a threat to the Newcastle United Legend, but he left Tottenham to join the German Champions Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Alan Shearer's daughter, Hollie Shearer, has also become a well-renowned name on social media. On her Instagram account, she has more than 80,000 followers and she's currently pursuing her career as a singer and songwriter.

In addition to her musical passion, she never shies away from uploading her stunning snaps on social media accounts. She recently took to Instagram and shared a clip where she was tieing her hair while wearing a denim crop top.

"Denim or Denim," Hollie Shearer captioned the post.

She also tagged the famous luxury brand, Zara, in the caption of the post. Therefore, fans can also expect the famous social media influencer to pursue a career in modelling in the future.

How many goals has Alan Shearer scored in his Premier League career?

Former English attacker Alan Shearer started his Premier League career with Southampton. After spending four years with the Saints, he joined Blackburn Rovers and proved that he was destined for greatness.

In 1996, he signed a deal with Newcastle United and became a legend for the club as well as the league. Shearer scored a total of 260 goals in his career in top-tier English football. Out of all his goals, 112 came for the Riversiders, where he stayed for four seasons.

Behind Alan Shearer, Harry Kane is in the second spot with 213 goals in the Premier League. He was seen as the potential attacker who can overtake the Newcastle United icon in the top scorer tally, but he joined Bayern Munich.

Following the former Tottenham Hotspur star, Wayne Rooney is in third place with a total of 208 goals.