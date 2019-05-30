"Premier League is more important for Guardiola as he hasn't been in the Champions League final for a while," says Klopp

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What’s the story?

Jurgen Klopp in a recent interview implied that Pep Guardiola values the Premier League more than the UEFA Champions League because he has not been able to go all the way in the most elite competition of Europe.

In case you didn’t know...

Pep Guardiola has failed to win a single Champions league title since leaving FC Barcelona and since then has managed elite clubs, which include Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The former Barcelona boss despite winning five league titles since leaving the Blaugrana is yet to win a UCL title.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp completely retaliated Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola on the latter's statement that winning the Premier League is more important than clinching the Champions League trophy. The German in his response said:

"The Premier League is more important for Guardiola because he hasn't been in the Champions League final for a while" .

"We all know that he is the best coach in the world and he deserves all the praise that he gets.

"I say that the Champions League is more important because I can still win it and we have already lost the Premier League, as they have a better team and I think our season was better than theirs."

He hailed Guardiola as the best manager in the world currently but disagrees with the Man City gaffer on this as he believes it is just because of the reason that he has been failing to reach the ultimate stages of the UCL.

Klopp also labelled his side's heroic performance against FC Barcelona as the best game his side has ever played

"It was the best match I've seen from one of my teams, although if we had only won 2-0 I would also be very proud of that game," Klopp added.

"It's important to play on Saturday with that spirit, as the best time to play the final would have been five minutes after beating Barcelona."

What's next?

Liverpool takes on Tottenham this weekend at the Wanda Metropolitano in the UEFA Champions League final.