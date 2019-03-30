×
Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham combined XI

Collin D'Silva
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
297   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:01 IST

Liverpool were 2-1 winners at Wembley in the reverse fixture earlier this season
Liverpool were 2-1 winners at Wembley in the reverse fixture earlier this season

The Merseyside club and the London side don’t have a particularly fierce rivalry, however, when they meet on Sunday, we should expect fireworks. The table toppers will be playing to keep their spot at the highest perch of the Premier League table, while the visiting side is in a four-way battle royale for two Champions League places.

Historically, Liverpool has dominated this tie. In 53 previous meetings, Liverpool have the upper hand having beaten their soon to be guests 24 times, with 15 drawn games and 14 losses. Tottenham, however, will be determined not to cede ground as they’ll hope to prevent Liverpool from doing the double over them this season.

As the Premier League returns this weekend, after the international break, Sunday brings the latest installment of Liverpool v Tottenham in the Premier League. A tasty fixture as so much hinges on this game for both sides. Each side would put their best foot forward, and we attempt to pick out the best players for both sides.

A combined XI of the two sides would be a near unstoppable, but to us, it should help give us an idea of who are the players to watch in this weekend’s cracking game.

GK: Alisson Becker

Alisson is the leader in terms of clean sheets in the league
Alisson is the leader in terms of clean sheets in the league

The front runner for the Golden Glove (17 clean sheets) takes the spot in goal ahead of Spurs’ reliable French custodian. The Brazilian import has taken the Premier League by storm since his move to Liverpool in the summer. He’s likely to make the Premier League XI of the season as well thanks to his stellar performances in Liverpool’s title challenge. His composure in goal has brought about more assured defending for the Reds, which is appreciated by the players and fans alike.

