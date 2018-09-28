Premier League: Liverpool's probable starting XI against Chelsea

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool won all of their opening six league fixtures and are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 18 points. Chelsea are just behind the Reds in second place with 16 points.

Both the teams will play each other in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this weekend, and Jurgen Klopp will seek revenge on Maurizio Sarri for a 2-1 defeat earlier this week.

We are lining up for an interesting tie, here is Liverpool's probable starting XI for the game.

Goalkeeper

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Alisson Beckor

Liverpool's new stopper, Alisson Becker, has already bagged four clean sheets this season and is leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove award. The Brazillian made 13 saves so far this term and completed 24.17 passes per game.

Defenders

Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Despite being a teenager, Alexander Arnold is an internal part of the Liverpool squad and he has featured in all of Reds' league games this season. Nathaniel Clyne got his opportunity to showcase his talent in their EFL Cup clash against Chelsea, but he did nothing remarkable to challenge the young Englishmen.

Andy Robertson: Alberto Moreno's performance against Chelsea further cemented Andy Robertson's place in Liverpool's squad, and we might never see the Spanish full-back in the Red shirt again.

Joel Matip: Virgil van Dijk remains a doubt for the trip to Chelsea and Joel Matip is likely to partner Joe Gomez in the absence of the Dutchman.

Joe Gomez: The 21-year old is among Liverpool's star performers this season and is likely to start the game for the Reds after missing the midweek game, as he was rested by Klopp.

He completed 64% of his tackles this season and made 22 clearances.

Midfielders

James Milner

Gini Wijnaldum: The Dutch international is one of the most underrated Liverpool players and is performing brilliantly in his new no.6 role. The Reds missed midfield stability without him in the EFL Cup fixture against Chelsea, but he is most likely to start in the league fixture against the Blues.

Naby Keita: The Guinean is quickly becoming a vital part of Liverpool's midfield and was a regular threat to Chelsea's defence with his explosive runs during the EFL Cup clash.

James Milner: The Englishman keeps getting better with the age and has been arguably Liverpool's best player so far this season.

He scored one goal this season and assisted a further two for his teammates.

Attackers

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Sadio Mane: The former Southampton man stood up brilliantly in Mohamed Salah's rough patch, and is currently Liverpool's top goalscorer in the Premier League with four goals.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian King found his scoring feet against Southampton last weekend, and he is likely to start against his former club after finding himself among the substitutes for the midweek clash.

Roberto Firmino: The Brazilian didn't get enough time to make an impact during the EFL Cup tie after coming on as a substitute. However, he is ahead of Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order as far as the Premier League is concerned, so will almost certainly start up front.