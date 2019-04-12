Premier League Manager of the Month: Jurgen Klopp wins the award for March

Shashwat Kumar

Jurgen Klopp won his third Manager of the Month award

The Premier League Manager of the Month award was constituted back in August 1993. The accolade, which honours the manager who has performed the best in a given month, was initiated just a year after the inception of the Premier League.

The February instalment of the award saw Pep Guardiola laying his hands on the prize as his team, Manchester City left everyone in its wake to rise to the perch of the table. However, with Liverpool refusing to go away from the title race, the Spaniard was beaten to the award by his German counterpart, Jurgen Klopp for the March edition. The recent award took the German’s overall tally for such titles to three.

The Reds enjoyed a sensational month as they went through March unbeaten. The Anfield outfit won three of their four games with the only anomaly being the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park against Everton.

The three victories included some thrilling displays as Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley, grit their teeth for a 2-1 victory at Fulham and dug deep to eventually see off a spirited Tottenham Hotspur.

Yet, the most impressive of those was the 2-1 victory over Spurs. On the said occasion, the Reds were second best at times. But, they gathered themselves and mounted a final assault, which resulted in the decisive goal.

Since his arrival on English shores, Klopp has become a cult figure at Anfield with his exuberant displays on the touch-line a sight to behold. Moreover, he has made some shrewd acquisitions to catapult Liverpool from also-rans to genuine title contenders.

The run of form in March saw the Reds reclaim top spot from Manchester City and with only a handful of games to go, Klopp is in pole position to quench the Merseyside outfit’s thirst for the elusive Premier League crown.

Thus, there can be no doubt with respect to the awarding of the Manager of the Month title to Klopp. And if Liverpool can keep their nerve at the business end of the season, the German could also be in line for the Manager of the Season award.

