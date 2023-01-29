Premier League manager offers to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Doubts are growing over the latter's tenure in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is contracted to Los Blancos until 2024, but his side are encountering a difficult campaign. The higher-ups at the Bernabeu are questioning the Italian coach's future in the dugout. Madrid have slipped to second in the title race, trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by six points, having played one game less.

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV



"I want a team that can do lots of different things!"



What do you make of "I don't want a clear identity...""I want a team that can do lots of different things!"What do you make of @MrAncelotti 's thoughts earlier this week...? 🤔 "I don't want a clear identity...""I want a team that can do lots of different things!"What do you make of @MrAncelotti's thoughts earlier this week...? 🤔 https://t.co/ejSYyj0m3x

According to El Nacional, Florentino Perez has already started looking for potential replacements. Tottenham boss Conte could be an option, and the former Juventus manager would be open to succeeding Ancelotti. He is enduring a troublesome spell in north London, and there is an expectation that his tenure will end. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Conte has publicly clarified his feelings about his and the Spurs board's different views on their vision for the club. The Italian took over the Lilywhites in November 2021 and led the side to UEFA Champions League qualification despite being ninth upon his arrival.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC Antonio Conte on Spurs signing young and not experienced players: "This is the vision of the club, yes. If you want to be competitive more quickly, I think you need players with a lot of experience. But again, the vision of the club is this - I understand", he told Sky. Antonio Conte on Spurs signing young and not experienced players: "This is the vision of the club, yes. If you want to be competitive more quickly, I think you need players with a lot of experience. But again, the vision of the club is this - I understand", he told Sky. ⚪️ #THFC https://t.co/IC7ZdCpcXu

However, Tottenham have shown topsy-turvy form under Conte this campaign. They are currently fifth in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by three points, having played one game more.

Thomas Tuchel rejects Tottenham as he wants either the Real Madrid or Barcelona job

Thomas Tuchel eyes the Real Madrid role.

Another coach who is being earmarked as an option for Real Madrid should they part ways with Ancelotti is former Chelsea coach Tuchel. The German has been out of management since last September when he was sacked by the Blues.

However, he is not interested in becoming manager of their London rivals Tottenham. Instead, the former PSG boss reportedly wants to become either Madrid or Barcelona manager. He has been learning Spanish as he eyes a dream move to either of the La Liga giants.

Tuchel is yet to coach in the Spanish league but has achieved huge success in France, England and Germany. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, the Ligue 1 title twice with PSG and a DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel Cam @TuchelCam On this day two years ago, Thomas Tuchel was appointed Chelsea Manager. On this day two years ago, Thomas Tuchel was appointed Chelsea Manager. 🔵 https://t.co/RxmBLnDIR6

The German was in charge at Stamford Bridge when the Blues knocked Real Madrid out of the 2021 Champions League in the semifinals. He was also in the dugout for Los Blancos' victory over the west Londoners in Europe's elite club competition quarterfinals last season.

