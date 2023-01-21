Former Chelsea manager to reject Tottenham as he waits for Real Madrid or Barcelona - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur as the German wants to wait for offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany.

Tuchel is a big admirer of Barca's youth academy, La Masia. He also holds former Blaugrana manager Pep Guardiola in high regard. The two factors are the main reasons behind his wish to take charge at the Catalan club.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, could soon be on the lookout for a new manager. Los Blancos did exceptionally well under Carlo Ancelotti last season, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the team has struggled to recreate that form so far this season. Ancelotti's current deal with the club will end in the summer of 2024. The Italian has previously expressed his wish to retire at the expiration of his current deal.

He has said in August 2022 (via GOAL):

“This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire. Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience.”

Tuchel could be a good fit for Los Blancos. The German tactician enjoyed great success during his stint at Chelsea. His tenure, however, came to an abrupt end after a change in the London club's ownership. Tuchel was sacked after the Blues got off to a poor start this season.

The Standard recently reported that Tuchel will be interested in taking charge of Tottenham if Antonio Conte leaves in the near future. The aforementioned report from Florian Plettenberg suggests otherwise.

Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues. Apart from that, he also has the experience of top European teams like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid and Chelsea are both interested in Josko Gvardiol

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Josko Gvardiol was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The central defender has attracted interest from European giants like Real Madrid and Chelsea after his performances in Qatar.

Gvardiol, however, is set to cost a fortune. The defender recently signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig. Any interested party will have to shell out a fee of around €100 million for the Croatian centre-back.

