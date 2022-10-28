Premier League manager to replace Max Allegri at Juventus next summer - Reports

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reportedly set to leave the Premier League in order to return to Juventus next season, according to reports.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport have claimed (per Football Italia) that Conte is tempted by a return to Turin and is a leading contender to replace Max Allegri.

Juventus may have to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on their manager, but their patience is running out due to a disastrous start to the campaign.

The Old Lady sit 10 points behind leaders Napoli in Serie A in eighth place and have also crashed out of the Champions League. The Bianconeri put on a dismal display against Benfica in their most recent encounter, which has prompted many to question if the team are still playing for Allegri.

Allegri in big games since coming back to Juve:

3 games vs Milan
4 games vs Inter
2 games against Napoli
2 games against Atalanta
2 games vs Villarreal
2 games vs Chelsea
1 game vs PSG
2 games vs Benfica

ONE (1) WIN IN 18 GAMES

The 55-year-old still has a contract until 2025 and it will cost Juventus a substantial amount of money to terminate his contract.

Conte's contract with Spurs is set to expire at the end of this season and the former Juve boss could leave the Premier League once again if his Tottenham side are still far from winning silverware.

Conte has led Spurs to their best ever Premier League start, but has consistently bemoaned the lack of quality in his squad.

The north London side are on a three-game winless run and have still not ensured a place in the Champions League knockout stage.

The fiery Italian led Juventus to three consecutive Scudettos between 2012 and 2014, but his record in Europe was a cause for concern.

Since Allegri returned to Juventus:
Heaviest defeat in the UCL ever against Chelsea 4-0
For the first time in their history, Juventus have conceded 3 goals in the 1st half of a UCL game
Juventus have lost four of their first five UCL games for the first time ever

Juventus reportedly want to sign Premier League free agent next summer

According to Tuttomercatoweb (as per Juvefc.com), Juve are reportedly looking to bring in yet another high-profile free agent. This time, it's Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, who has become a regular member of Erik ten Hag's starting lineup.

The 23-year-old has played in all 11 of the Red Devils' Premier League encounters and has shown that he can be an extremely useful weapon for United.

His contract is set to expire in less than a year's time and he has a season of experience in Serie A, following his loan spell at AC Milan for the 2020/21 campaign.

But Juve will face competition to secure the Portugal international's signature, with Real Madrid also interested in the pacy full-back.

