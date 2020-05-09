Premier League: Manchester City put in commendable work during COVID-19 lockdown

Manchester City players in action

Premier League club Manchester City have done more than just their part to help the society during the ongoing lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Football clubs all over Europe and beyond have used this time in a productive manner to aid the people in need during such trying circumstances.

The Cityzens, one of the most financially well-off clubs in the Premier League and the world, have done a commendable job during this time. They have worked in association with the National Health Service (NHS) as well as the Manchester City Council to help the city of Manchester deal with the challenges of the ongoing lockdown.

Manchester City leading Premier League clubs by example

The Etihad Campus has been modified to help suit the needs of the NHS

A statement on Manchester City’s official website has revealed that the club have contributed by conducting 1,000 coronavirus tests at a drive-thru centre daily. The prestigious Etihad Campus has been modified according to the needs of the current situation and to help Manchester's essential workers.

A ‘click and collect’ area has been opened at the campus for vulnerable shoppers to provide them with immediate access to essential supplies. There is also a ‘rest, relaxation and exercise’ area allotted for the social and essential workers within the premises.

The Manchester City HQ has also been opened to training over 350 nurses working in hospitals in the city. The state-of-the-art Etihad Campus being used to carry out all such activities during the lockdown.

Apart from the NHS and social workers, the Premier League side have also taken a step to aid other citizens of Manchester as well. The club’s star players are said to have been regularly making calls to fans to check in on them.

According to the statement, the club have helped via ‘food bank donations, flowers to care homes, calls to Season card-holders who find themselves in isolation, gift packages for fans over 70. Additionally, players have lent their voices to community campaigns – including a Greater Manchester Police drive by the Club’s star players to encourage people to stay at home.’

Other notable contributions by the Manchester City’s charity — City in the Community — include over 700 bottles of sanitizers to families, 3,000 books to local community groups, 2,000 easter eggs to young carers, and food from postponed fixtures already being donated to various food banks.

The modifications to the Etihad Campus will remain in place for a minimum of three months. However, the club have also said that they are more than happy to continue letting the NHS use the premises even if the Premier League does resume midway through June.

The club’s state-of-the-art campus has aided NHS and social workers immensely

Speaking on the crisis and how Manchester City have responded to it, the club’s Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada said,

"As a club, we are acutely conscious of the role we can, and should, play in supporting our city, both day to day, and in times of crisis."

"Having consulted, and worked closely, with our friends and partners from across the city for many weeks now, we feel proud to be playing even a small role within a wider community effort that has once again shown Manchester’s strength of spirit, its resilience and togetherness."

Berrada insisted that they are fully committed to helping the city recover from this crisis and support the NHS. He continued,

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Manchester over the coming weeks through this crisis and beyond, into its recovery, in full confidence that our city will come back stronger than before."

Atop of this, Manchester City and fellow Premier League club Manchester United have made a £100,000 donation to the Trussell Trust Foodbank Group.

The Premier League’s Project Restart has begun to gather pace with the league officials reportedly targeting a mid-June return for the English top-flight.

Regardless of the outcome of the league, Manchester City have genuinely stepped up in a time of need to aid the Manchester society come out of this crisis stronger.