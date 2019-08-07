Premier League: Manchester City transfer window review

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 118 // 07 Aug 2019, 16:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How has Pep Guardiola fared in the 2019 summer transfer window?

Manchester City enjoyed a sensational 2018-19 season as they started their campaign by winning the FA Community Shield and then capped off the term by clinching the FA Cup, annihilating Watford 6-0 in the process.

In between though, they accomplished a lot more, an achievement characterised by the Cityzens notching up the 2nd highest points tally in Premier League history and becoming the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to retain the English top-flight title.

And to add further glitter to an already sparkling resume, they won the Carabao Cup, meaning that they completed an unprecedented domestic quadruple.

Thus, many felt the Sky Blues had most of their bases covered and that they would be one of the more inactive clubs in the transfer window. While they’ve not spent the exorbitant sums of money they’re capable of, they’ve certainly kept a keen eye on players and have targeted footballers that might potentially improve their squad.

Through the course of this article, we analyse the deals that Manchester City have gotten over the line and the players they might add to their squad before the window slams shut on the 8th of August. Furthermore, a rating will be provided for the business they’ve conducted in the off-season.

Manchester City Signings: Angelino, Rodri Hernandez, Zack Steffen

Rodri (R) looks to be a brilliant buy

Over the course of the past three seasons, Pep Guardiola has assembled a title-winning machine and he has ensured that the team has remained devoid of major chinks in its armour. However, the defensive midfield position did cause more than a furrowed brow or two during the 2018-19 season.

Fernandinho’s injury troubles coupled with Ilkay Gundogan’s relative unsuitability to a conventional holding midfield role meant that Pep was searching for quite a few answers during their title charge. Though the latter managed to deputise adroitly in the second half of the season, one felt a defensive midfielder and a long term replacement for the Brazilian would be at the top of the Sky Blues’ summer wish list.

And, in the most City-esque manner, they went out and bought the best young defensive midfielder on the planet, Rodri Hernandez.

Advertisement

The Spaniard turned quite a few heads in 2018-19 with his stupendous displays for Atletico Madrid. An imposing presence in the middle of the park, Rodri is adept at snuffing out danger and is exceptional with the ball at his feet.

Thus, he seems to be an ideal fit for Guardiola’s system at City and has the talent, tenacity and time to act as the Cityzens’ midfield general for years. After all, some even say that Rodri is cut out from the rare piece of cloth that also produced a certain Sergio Busquets.

City’s other signings, Angelino and Steffen aren’t expected to slot straight into the first team with the latter loaned out to Dusseldorf and the former acting as a probable stop-gap solution for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, with age on Angelino’s side, he could blossom into a top-notch full back for the Cityzens in the future.

Possible signing for Manchester City: Joao Cancelo

Cancelo could be on his way to City

At the start of the summer, City were linked with Joao Cancelo as Guardiola looked to freshen up his squad a touch. However, that particular rumour cooled off through the latter part of June and arguably the whole of July. Yet, with just a day remaining before the window closes, the Sky Blues look primed to land the Portuguese.

If reports are to be believed, the acquisition of the full-back could be confirmed as soon as today. The arrival of Cancelo would add another layer of pace to a side that is already bristling with speed. A right-back by trade, the Portuguese has previously functioned as a winger and could be a significant upgrade on Kyle Walker, in terms of end product in the attacking third.

Moreover, the full-back is capable of slotting in at left-back and that versatility would allow Guardiola to shuffle his pack during the congested festive period.

Hence, the acquisition of Cancelo could prove to be one of the shrewder pieces of business the Spaniard has indulged in, since arriving in 2016.

Transfer Window Rating: 9/10

Guardiola would be happy with the business his club has conducted so far

Manchester City have stuck to the old adage of not fixing something until it is broken and have instead acted smartly to iron out the meagre flaws that remained at the end of last season.

The arrival of Rodri and the potential signing of Cancelo should considerably add to the Premier League champions’ cutting edge and a prospect of a midfield comprising of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri is a frightening proposition for their rivals.

Additionally, the Cityzens have done quite well to finalise good deals for their outgoing players.

Danilo would most likely be sold to Juventus, with his £26m transfer fee adding to the sum that City would be paying for Cancelo. Apart from the Brazilian, Douglas Luiz was offloaded to Aston Villa for a reported fee of €16.8m whereas Fabian Delph was shipped to Everton for €9.5m.

Thus, the Sky Blues have put together an excellent transfer window and while they might just have liked another center-back to join, they would be rather happy with the players that have come in through the Etihad door.