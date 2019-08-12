Premier League, Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings for the Red Devils

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United started their Premier League campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford, and goals from Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

The build-up to this game was all about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking on Frank Lampard as both of them are quite young and inexperienced as far as managerial experience is concerned and it is fair to say that the United boss trumped his Chelsea counterpart convincingly.

The match itself was very entertaining and quite competitive even though the scoreline doesn't suggest that.

Chelsea just wasn't clinical in front of goal, while the home side was exactly the opposite. In this article, we are going to take a look at the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea: 7/10

Manchester United's captain on the day, David de Gea had a great game in between the sticks as he made some top saves throughout the match. His best effort of the night was when he denied Ross Barkley with his feet from very close range.

The Spaniard didn't have the best of seasons for United last year, but he has started brilliantly this time around.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was excellent for United as he didn't put a foot wrong defensively and supported the attack whenever he got the chance.

Some of his tackles were outrageous and the 21-year-old didn't look fazed by the pressure of his price tag or playing at Old Trafford. The Englishman is sure to become a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire: 8.5/10

It was a Man Of The Match performance from the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire. The Englishman couldn't have asked for a better debut as he looked assured defensively.

He was so calm and composed and won almost all of his aerial duels. His positioning was impeccable and so was his passing from the back.

The 26-year-old looks at home alongside Victor Lindelof and Solskjaer would have been delighted with his performance.

Victor Lindelof: 7.5/10

Manchester United's best defender last season has carried on his great form to the new campaign as he looked very calm and collected at the back.

The Sweden international is a natural leader and he was very commanding throughout the game. His partnership with Maguire kept Tammy Abraham at bay for the chunk of the game.

Luke Shaw: 6.5/10

In the first half, Luke Shaw was caught out positionally on several occasions and his crossing was also not up to the mark.

In the second half though, he improved quite a bit defensively but wasn't decisive going forward. He gave Pedro a lot of space to work with but fortunately for United, nothing substantial took place from it.

Scott McTominay: 7.5/10

Scott McTominay just continues to get better with every passing game and while the midfielder isn't that silky on the ball, he does a job not many can do.

The Scottish international kept things neat and tidy in the middle and his defensive contribution on the day was very important. McTominay kept Mount out of the game for most of the second half and the 22-year-old is slowly becoming an integral part of this squad.

Paul Pogba: 8/10

While Paul Pogba wasn't great in the first half, he decided to step it up a notch as he was everywhere in that second period.

The Frenchman recorded two assists on the day and the first one to Rashford was exquisite. Pogba displayed once again why he is so important to this team.

Andreas Pereira: 7/10

Andreas Periera started in the No. 10 role for Manchester United and while he didn't get many touches in the final third, his running off the ball was brilliant.

He covered every bit of grass on that field and didn't let Jorginho dictate proceedings in the middle of the park. He also got himself an assist for United's second.

Jesse Lingard: 7/10

Much like Pereira, Jesse Lingard showed tremendous work ethic off the ball and he was by far United's best presser.

The best highlight involving him in the game was when he made a marauding run towards the Chelsea box, only to be brought down by Jorginho.

Marcus Rashford: 8.5/10

Rashford scored a brilliant brace on the day and he was the one who opened the scoring against Chelsea as he converted the penalty he had won.

The Englishman's second was a brilliantly taken goal as he brought down Pogba's pass nicely before placing it into the Chelsea net.

It was a great performance from the 21-year-old and he would be looking to build on this in the coming weeks.

Anthony Martial: 7.5/10

Anthony Martial started as Manchester United's No. 9 on the day and while he wasn't that great in the first half, he got himself a goal in the second to calm down the nerves inside Old Trafford.

It was a proper striker's goal as he took up a great position for Periera's cross and all he had to do after that was to get a touch on it. Martial did exactly that to double United's advantage.

Substitutes

Daniel James: 7/10

The young Welshman, Daniel James had a dream debut in front of the United faithful as he scored in front of the Stretford end at Old Trafford.

Apart from that, James looked very lively after he came on and the Chelsea defenders were struggling to keep up with his pace.

Juan Mata: N/A

Juan Mata came on for Jesse Lingard but didn't have much influence on the game.

Mason Greenwood: N/A

Mason Greenwood came on for Marcus Rashford late in the game. He had very little involvement but the United fans will be hoping to see him make a bigger impact in the upcoming matches.