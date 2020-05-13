Premier League star Juan Mata in action

Juan Mata carries the tag of being one of the most likeable footballers in the game. The Spaniard, who has won a host of different trophies with Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United and Spain, is one of the most influential players off the pitch.

Premier League star Juan Mata reveals love for coffee

The 32-year-old via Manchester United's official Twitter handle shared three tips that help him remain upbeat during the lockdown. Speaking in a video, Mata began,

"To be honest the first thing I do when I wake up is to have coffee because I love it and I need it. I go to the kitchen and make coffee and play some music on the speakers. I'm not myself without my coffee!"

Juan Mata with the Spanish national team

Mata then talks about how he loves listening to music and how it's something that helps him while he trains. When asked what kind of music he listens to, the Premier League midfielder responded saying,

"I listen to all kinds of music. Normally I just put on a playlist, I have different playlists on my phone."

The playmaker went on to reveal that Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot has a knack of finding good music to train to. Mata continued,

"Actually, Diogo Dalot is very good at finding music to train to. I ask him for a playlist and he sends me what he's listening to when he's training at home."

Citing Rock and Roll music and Nina Simone's iconic 1965 track Feeling Good, Mata remarked that he likes to mix it up when it comes to his choice in music.

3 - Juan Mata has been directly involved in three goals in his last two games for @ManUtd (one goal, two assists), as many as he was in his first 20 appearances of the 2019-20 season in all competitions before this. Breakthrough. #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/2bU39hKvpc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2020

Lastly, the former Valencia playmaker spoke about the importance of exercising and keeping fit.

"Nowadays I'm getting used to doing the stationary bicycle. I do it for a few minutes to warm up and then do the other exercises you have to do."

Mata added,

"Otherwise, I have always enjoyed running. I think it's relaxing and sort of meditating in a way, especially when you're running in nature. You have time to think and of course you think better after exercising. I have always enjoyed it."

Morning coffee ☕️

Listening to music 🎶

Keeping fit 💪



Three tips for staying upbeat from @JuanMata8 👋😊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ULt8t6Y1MF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2020

The Spaniard arrived at Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal upwards of €40m under former manager David Moyes. He has been a regular part of United's Premier League squad ever since and has been a great servant for both the English giants he has played for.

The Premier League's Project Restart has begun to gather some momentum as they are now aiming to resume the season by early June. The Premier League clubs are set to meet on Monday in order to discuss plans proposed by the league and take a vote on the neutral venues plan later in the month.

Juan Mata had a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea

Football is set to resume in the Bundesliga in the coming week while La Liga clubs have also begun training again under the guidelines laid down adhering to social distancing. Midfielder Andreas Pereira has revealed that Premier League side Manchester United are set to resume training in batches on May 18 in the build-up to the potential resumption of the season.