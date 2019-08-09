Premier League: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Manchester United Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup

After a below-par season, to say the least, Manchester United required a big summer window. They were linked with a plethora of names like Bruno Fernandes, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala. But the Red Devils were able to sign only three players, namely, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku was shown the door as he finalized his move to Inter Milan on deadline day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big job to do in the coming months. He would love to have two more signings - a central midfielder and a striker who could have put pressure on Marcus Rashford. But Ed Woodward failed to finalize the deals and now Solskjaer must foster the players he has in his squad and use the young academy products wisely.

Their first task is to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Sunday. Chelsea suffered a major setback on the deadline day as David Luiz switched to Arsenal. Also, replacing a player of Eden Hazard's calibre would take some time. Hence, the Red Devils have an amazing chance to take all three points against the Blues at Old Trafford. Let's see how Solskjaer could line-up his squad on the first matchday against Chelsea.

Manchester United Predicted XI against Chelsea

DEFENCE

David de Gea takes his position between the sticks. He had a sub-par season last term as he was directly responsible for a number of goals that were scored by the opposition against Manchester United. If the Red Devils are aiming to finish in the top four this season, he is the player who has to bring his best game forward.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka takes the right-back spot after his move from Crystal Palace to Old Trafford. His first game won't be any easy, fighting against the likes of Christian Pulisic, Pedro or Willian in front of him.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the undisputed number one choice for Solskjaer at the heart of the defence. Lindelof had a solid season last year after a horrendous debut campaign. Maguire, who is now the most expensive defender in the world, will have the duty to lead the backline. Luke Shaw earned his place back last season and he is certain to start as the left-back.

MIDFIELD

Being a home game, Solskjaer could deploy a more attacking lineup with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at the base of the midfield. Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, but as things stand, he is still a Manchester United player and should feature against Chelsea in the Premier League.

He is the one who has the ability and vision to make incisive passes. The speed of the front-three could also be beneficial if he can find them with the aid of long passes. On the other hand, Matic faces his former team and his duty will be to sit in front of the defensive pair and provide protection to them.

FORWARD

One thing which could entice any viewer is the amount of pace the front three possesses. With Lukaku gone, Rashford is the one who will play as a No.9, leaving the left-wing position for Anthony Martial. This could be the season where he could get regular chances at that spot.

Daniel James has some raw pace which could be very threatening for Marcos Alonso, who might start at the left-back spot for Chelsea. Jesse Lingard will have the role of a floater. His best position is that of No.10. From that spot, he could run and close the defender up.