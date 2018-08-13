Premier League Matchday One: Who’s hot and who’s not

Man City outclassed Arsenal at the Emirates

After three months away, the Premier League is finally back. We’ve had a thrilling World Cup in Russia, and an enthralling end to the transfer window, but now the big league is back underway.

The league started at Old Trafford on Friday night, where Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1, with Paul Pogba scoring the first goal of the new season from the penalty spot.

On Saturday, Tottenham, despite making no summer signings, began the season with a 2-1 win away at Newcastle. It was a tough start for two of the promoted sides, with Cardiff and Fulham beaten by Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively. Wolves were the only promoted side to pick up a point, as they drew 1-1 with ten-man Everton at Molineux.

Chelsea began their time under Maurizio Sarri with a 3-0 win at Huddersfield, while Watford got their season underway with a victory over Brighton.

On Sunday, the two title favourites got their season off and running. Liverpool tore apart West Ham at Anfield, winning 4-0, while Manchester City produced an excellent display to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

Here are three men who had a good weekend, and three men who didn't have the greatest start to the season.

Hot- Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea)

Sarri's side got off to an excellent start in charge of Chelsea

Given that he was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager with less than a month until the season got underway, many believed Maurizio Sarri would struggle to put his stamp on Chelsea before the Premier League began.

A disappointing performance in the Community Shield with Manchester City cemented that belief. However, the Blues were impressive in their opening day win at Huddersfield, so maybe they are adapting to Sarri’s philosophies.

Chelsea’s performance at the John Smith’s Stadium perhaps wasn’t classic ‘Sarri-ball’, but it was a much better showing than at Wembley a week ago. The front three pressed high up the pitch, and there were some phases of play where Chelsea resembled Sarri’s Napoli side.

The Italian will still want more. Huddersfield weren’t the strongest opponents they’ll face, and he still has players who need to get back up to match sharpness following the World Cup.

