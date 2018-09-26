Premier League Matchweek 7 Preview

Cuam4o A FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 87 // 26 Sep 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Got several Premier League matches coming up at the tail end of this week. It ain’t the most thrilling week that the Premier League has ever seen, with several matches that are easier are easier to predict than an arm wrestling match between Mike Tyson and that nerdy kid we all knew at school, but there are a couple of games which should catch your interest if you love good football.

West Ham v Manchester United

West Ham could easily have taken some points against Chelsea last week Well, they did, they walked away with one point, but they could have taken all 3. That match could have gone in either direction.

Manchester United have hardly had the greatest past couple of matches, with draws against Wolves and against Derby.

Manchester United are favourites to win this game. Why wouldn’t they be? However, there are some great odds on West Ham right now, and a small bet or two on them to win may actually come in a winner…or at least go for a draw.

Arsenal v Watford

While Watford managed to win the first four games of the season, Arsenal are heading into this fixture as clear favourites. They have convincingly won their last four Premier League ties, and this is a streak which is no doubt going to continue when they face off against Watford at the Emirates. Watford may end up giving them a run for their money, but this is probably going to be a 2-1 win to the Gunners.

Everton v Fulham

Everton has had a horrendous season so far, picking up just four points total, and that includes a win against Southampton. This is a team which is often near the top six of the table but is now languishing in the basement. Not good for them. They are going to have something to prove against Fulham when Saturday rolls around, and there is absolutely no doubt in our minds that the home support is going to provide them with what they need to get over the line. If not, Marco Silva is probably going to be looking for a new job come the weekend. We certainly would not keep him in place.

Huddersfield v Tottenham

Huddersfield has an unconvincing 2 points this season. There is absolutely no doubt that come to the end of the 2018/2019 season, they are going to be going down to the Championship. Of course, this is fine. They have managed a whole 2 seasons in the Premier League by that point, and nobody expected them to stay up last year. They will be leaving the league with a hefty pay packet…and that is what these teams want if they can’t stay up.

So, onto this match. Yeah, this is going to be a Tottenham win all over. Tottenham actually had a bit of a hard time at home against Brighton this past week, but that is because Brighton has a decent defence and know how to hit on the counter. Huddersfield can’t do that. Expect to see a 3-0 win or even more here. We don’t think Huddersfield will be heading into the back of the net except for whipping out the Spurs balls.

Manchester City v Brighton

This, according to the bookies, our favourite ones here, is the most predictable game of the lot this week. Sure, Manchester City is likely to win, but the bookies are really underselling Brighton. This ain’t going to be a convincing win for the City boys. It is going to be a hard fought win until the end and, who knows, if Brighton has a good day for their defence, it could end up as a draw. There is no way Brighton will be walking away with all three points…but stranger things have happened.

Newcastle v Leicester

Newcastle is another team who have just 2 points this season. In this match, they will be facing off against one-time Premier League Champions. Yeah, this is going to be an uphill battle. Well, ok. Not really. This is the first match where Newcastle have a realistic chance of picking up some points (3 of their 5 matches so far have been against top 2 contenders). They are going to need it too. Mike Ashley needs some way to fund his recent retail outlet spending spree, right?

Realistically, if you are going to lump some cash on a match, then it is probably going to be a draw. If there is a winner, it is probably going to be Leicester, they have a bit more class in the squad and morale there is a lot higher than the Geordies have right now.

Wolves v Southampton

The bookmakers are currently putting Wolves as the favourites here. Not just little bit favourites, more like if you stick some cash on here, the bookies are convinced you will win. We don’t think it is going to be as convincing as that. These teams are fairly evenly matched, and Southampton is looking to prove themselves off the back of a recent 3-0 loss to Liverpool. Their season hasn’t even been terrible. We can genuinely see Southampton nicking a 1-0 win here. It won’t be a nice win at all. Fans are going to feel a little bit dirty when the match is over, but there could potentially be a win for Southampton.

Chelsea v Liverpool

This is our highlight match of the week. Liverpool has won every single game this season. Chelsea has won all bar one, which they tied. These teams are going in evenly matched. Honestly, both teams also stand a chance of winning the title this year, and it is all going to be based around snatching points from each other. This is going to be a filthy game with each side battling until the very end. Who will win? Probably Chelsea. Home advantage and all, but the Scousers are not going to make it a simple win for them by any stretch of the imagination.