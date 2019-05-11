Premier League: Michael Owen predicts who will win the league

What's the story?

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Michael Owen gave his views on the final day fixtures in the Premier League, predicting who will win the league title.

According to Owen, Liverpool will win against Wolves but they will not be able to stop Manchester City from winning the Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

With just a game left in the Premier League, we are witnessing an epic rivalry between the top two. The Premier League title is still undecided and it goes without saying that anything is possible on the final match day. Manchester City are top of the league table with 95 points from 37 matches whereas Liverpool sit at the second place with 94 points.

As things stand, City will surely retain the league title but they will not be able to match their record of accumulating 100 points in a Premier League campaign. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp and his men will look for a win in their final fixture and they will surely be hoping for Pep Guardiola's men to slip up.

The heart of the matter

The former Liverpool striker backs his former team to win 2-0 against Wolves but predicts that City won't falter in their final fixture.

Michael Owen makes final Premier League prediction naming top-four and winners https://t.co/E8ntfnfLCW pic.twitter.com/xKtSte9P0z — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 11, 2019

In his column with Metro, Owen wrote,

Champions League finalists Liverpool would be worthy winners of a 19th top-flight title should City slip up at the Amex, but I feel it will be in Madrid at the beginning of June, rather than Anfield on Sunday, that the Reds win the major trophy their magnificent season deserves.

Owen predicts a 3-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City will become the first side since neighbours United in 2008-09 to retain the Premier League title if they win at the Amex Stadium and it is hard to see the Seagulls stopping City winning their 14th successive league game.

What's next?

Manchester City will take on Brighton while Liverpool face Wolves in their last fixtures of Premier League season.