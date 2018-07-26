Manchester United keen on Barcelona target, Chelsea to complete three signings and other Premier League news: 26th July 2018

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League

Just 15 days to go for the Premier League to kick-off and the clubs are doing their best to get the players they need. The transfer window closes on August 9th this year and the clubs will only be able to sell after the window closes.

Here are the top Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day:

Big impact by the newcomers

Fulham have signed Andre Schurrle from Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal. The German has played in the Premier League before with Chelsea and has been brought in by the London side to get some experience in the attack.

Schurrle is Fulham's 4th signing of the summer after Maxime le Marchand, Jean Michael-Seri and Fabri. The World Cup and Premier League winner has scored just one hat-trick in his Premier League career, and that came against...Fulham!

🏆 Premier League winner

🏆 World Cup winner

🏆 German Cup winner

🏆 German Super Cup winner



...@fulhamfc player, @Andre_Schuerrle! 🤙



🇩🇪 #FANTASTISCH pic.twitter.com/rJFceKfD1g — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are making the biggest impact in the transfer market. They have already signed 10 players (3 on loan) and are still not done. They have been linked with a move for Adama Traore, the former Barcelona starlet, who is now plying his trade at Middlesbrough.

He reportedly has a £18 million release clause in his contract and Wolves have activated it. Nuno Santos is said to be a big fan of the winger and is desperate to land him. Traore sat out of Middlesbrough's pre-season game and reports suggest that he is on his way to Molineux Stadium.

Things do not end there for Wolves. Sky Sports are reporting that Barcelona centre-back, Yerry Mina is also a target for the Premier League newcomers this summer. They have tabled a £17.8 million bid as well for the Colombian who impressed at the World Cup.

Wolves face competition from Lyon but reports suggest that Everton are currently leading the race to sign him. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona in January but is reportedly set to be sold as the Catalan side want to accommodate another Non-EU player in the squad.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, are quiet in the market right now but have already signed 4 players. Bobby Reid, Greg Cunningham, Josh Murphy, and Alex Smithies have joined for undisclosed fees.

